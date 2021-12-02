Our Place Society receives ‘truckloads’ of clothing from Camosun group

Downtown Victoria’s Our Place Society got an early Christmas gift on Nov. 29, courtesy of students at Camosun College.

The organization, which feeds and houses vulnerable community members, received “five or six truckloads” of donated clothes, Our Place communications director Grant McKenzie told Black Press Media.

Students in the college’s criminal justice program held a massive clothing drive as part of their class curriculum and chose Our Place as the recipient.

According to McKenzie, Our Place staff members are often asked to speak in classes for criminal justice students, who may go on to work in correctional services, customs, law enforcement and other similar fields.

This year, the students returned the favour – and McKenzie said staff are still working to sort the piles of essential clothing items they dropped off.

“Anything dry helps,” he said, adding clients at Our Place need more donations during the winter months. Currently, the organization is seeking socks, underwear, rain gear and towels in particular.

Clothing donations for Our Place Society can be dropped off at 919 Pandora Ave. any time, or at 94 Talcott Rd. in View Royal from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

