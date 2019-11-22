Realtor Chace Whitson, left, and builder Carson Shanks, delivered $2,000 in toys to Carey Salvador at the Mary Winspear Centre for the Peninsula Santa’s Helpers toy drive in 2017. The pair purchased the gifts from Buddies Toys in Sidney and challenge their counterparts to do the same or better this season. (Peninsula News Review/File photo)

Peninsula Santa’s Helpers annual toy drive kicks off

Toy drive runs from Nov. 22 to Dec. 17

The Peninsula Santa’s Helpers annual holiday toy drive is set to provide gifts to hundreds of families on the Saanich Peninsula again this Christmas.

Unwrapped toys for children aged six to 16 as well as gift certificates and monetary donations are being collected at the Mary Winspear Centre, Buddies Toys and the Peninsula News Review office, located at 103-9830 Second St.

Suggested donation items include new socks, scarves and mittens. For tweens and teens gifts such as art supplies, sports equipment, board games, hair and makeup kits, electronics and gift cards are suggested.

READ ALSO: Peninsula Santa’s Helpers get $2,000 toy donation

The Peninsula Santa’s Helpers will also be the recipient of donations made to Coins for Kids, a fundraising initiative created by the Peninsula News Review. Residents are asked to consider giving this year by dropping off spare change at the News Review office, Panorama Recreation Centre or the Mary Winspear Centre.

Those looking for more information about collecting toys, volunteering or making a corporate or personal donation are asked to contact Carey Salvador at 250-656-0275.

The toy drive takes place between Nov. 22 and Dec. 17.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

