Back Press paper carriers enjoy a dragon boat ride on the Gorge. (James MacKenzie/Black Press)

PHOTOS: Black Press paper carriers enjoy a day on the Gorge

Black Press Newspaper carriers enjoy a barbecue and some paddling on the Gorge.

 

Tristan Piercey, carrier for Saanich News, is really enjoying his first time in a kayak. — at Fairway Gorge Paddling Club. (James MacKenzie/Black Press)

Goldstream Gazette carrier Harper McIntosh gets in a kayak for the first time while her brother Sebastian waits for his turn. (James MacKenzie/Black Press)

Black Press paper carriers participate in a safety demonstration before getting in their kayaks. — at Fairway Gorge Paddling Club. (James MacKenzie/Black Press)

Goldstream Gazette carrier Sophia Lewis jumps in the Gorge for a quick swim. — at Fairway Gorge Paddling Club. (James MacKenzie/Black Press)

Brielle Lewis, carrier for the Goldstream Gazette, takes a dip in the Gorge. — at Fairway Gorge Paddling Club. (James MacKenzie/Black Press)

Goldstream Gazette carriers Noah and Syvanna Howie enjoy their lunch on the dock. — at Fairway Gorge Paddling Club. (James MacKenzie/Black Press)

Saanich News carriers Nicholas Fairfield-Carter and little brother Cole are taking a break from paddling to grab a bite to eat. (James MacKenzie/Black Press)

