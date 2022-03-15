PHOTOS: Caring students in Langford organize food drive for spring break

Lakewood elementary students Keely Paty and Sophia Lynch stack a box onto a cart. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)Lakewood elementary students Keely Paty and Sophia Lynch stack a box onto a cart. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Lakewood elementary students Ria Kang and Sophia Lynch hand a box of donated items to a volunteer from the Goldstream Food Bank. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)Lakewood elementary students Ria Kang and Sophia Lynch hand a box of donated items to a volunteer from the Goldstream Food Bank. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Lakewood elementary student Hudson Dewis puts a box onto the Goldstream Food Bank van. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)Lakewood elementary student Hudson Dewis puts a box onto the Goldstream Food Bank van. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
The Caring Souls group at Lakewood elementary in Langford gathered thousands of food items from their classmates to donate to the Goldstream Food Bank. From left are Sophia Lynch, Hudson Dewis, Manolo Guzman, Ria Kang, Keely Paty and Lexi Strawson. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)The Caring Souls group at Lakewood elementary in Langford gathered thousands of food items from their classmates to donate to the Goldstream Food Bank. From left are Sophia Lynch, Hudson Dewis, Manolo Guzman, Ria Kang, Keely Paty and Lexi Strawson. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

A group of enterprising students at Lakewood Elementary in Langford organized a food drive that raked in thousands of food items for the Goldstream Food Bank.

The Grade 5 students, who make up a group called Caring Souls, arranged to give every class at the school a box to fill with donations, with the class gathering the most food items winning extra recess time.

“Once classes started to get more food, the other classes were like, ‘We’ve got to get past them,’” said Hudson Dewis, one of the students involved.

In total, more than 2,800 food items were gathered and were picked up by the Goldstream Food Bank.

“I thought that this would be a great project because this could help those single parents during spring break when their kids love to eat,” said fellow student Ria Kang.

Caring Souls ran another community donation project last fall, gathering hundreds of socks and other clothing items to give to the One Up Single Parent Resource Centre.

The group hopes to run another similar donation drive before the end of the year.

