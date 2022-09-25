PHOTOS: Colwood fire department opens its doors to the community

The Colwood Fire Department held an open house on Sunday (Sept. 25)

Miles Cunningham gets fitted for his firefighter gear during the Colwood Fire Department Open House on Sunday (Sept. 25). (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

The Colwood Fire Department held an open house at its station at 3215 Metchosin Road on Sunday (Sept. 25), from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The crowds poured in to explore the station, the fire trucks and the museum, watch demonstrations of car extrication and firefighters compete in time trials as well as learn more about firefighting through various activities.

Kids got to try out fire hoses, fire extinguishers and wearing the fire suit themselves.

There was also hot dogs and refreshments on offer from Seafirst Insurance Brokers with the donation proceeds going to the of the Colwood Volunteer Firefighters’ Association Community Initiatives fund.

Firefighters also competed in time trial events while the crowd cheered on. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

From left to right: Kaylee, Kilian and Kaison Lai came kitted out to the Colwood Fire Department Open House on Sunday (Sept. 25). (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

There were a variety of activities for kids to try out and learn more about the fire department and its various duties. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

The Mikulas family takes a tour of a fire truck during the Colwood Fire Department Open House on Sunday (Sept. 25). (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Hollie Bridges gets some practice in with the fire hose while her mother Tasha watches on. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

As well as hoses and time trials, firefighters also demonstrated their car extrication techniques for onlookers. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

William Mackay sits at the wheel of a fire truck during the Colwood Fire Department Open House on Sunday (Sept. 25). (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Grace Ballard tries on some firefighter gear during the Colwood Fire Department Open House on Sunday (Sept. 25). (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Ashton Cachola tries out the driver’s seat in one of the Colwood fire department’s fire engines. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)