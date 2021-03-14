Members of Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church enjoyed mass from their vehicles Tuesday morning on Goldstream Avenue. (Dawn Gibson/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Drive-in church service brings colour to Langford morning
Our Lady of the Rosary members enjoy mass from their vehicles Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays
Members of Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church enjoy mass from their vehicles Tuesday morning on Goldstream Avenue.
The Langford church holds drive-in services at 9 a.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, no registration is required.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here
Members of Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church enjoyed mass from their vehicles Tuesday morning on Goldstream Avenue. (Dawn Gibson/News Staff)
Members of Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church enjoyed mass from their vehicles Tuesday morning on Goldstream Avenue. (Dawn Gibson/News Staff)