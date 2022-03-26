Photos from Ukraine help teens Rise Together for Victoria fundraiser

Photographer Mikhail Palinchak lends images from his war-torn home country to a Victoria showcase and silent auction to raise funds for the Canada-Ukraine Foundation. (Photo by Mikhail Palinchak) Photographer Mikhail Palinchak lends images from his war-torn home country to a Victoria showcase and silent auction to raise funds for the Canada-Ukraine Foundation. (Photo by Mikhail Palinchak) Rise Together is a collaborative group with the goal of supporting local organizations started by Holly Smith and Trishna Gill, Grade 11 students at Oak Bay High. (Courtesy Rise Together)

Rise Together adds art to its arsenal of fundraising endeavours as a way to support the Canada-Ukraine Foundation.

The Oak Bay teens who created the collaborative charity last year, Holly Smith and Trishna Gill, decided to do something a little bit different from the usual program, Smith said. Every month or two they focus on a new local organization, primarily using a donation jar program in local businesses.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay teens rise together, bring talent to the stage to benefit Greater Victoria soup kitchen

The focus is local groups providing services to Greater Victoria residents. Previous benefactors include 1-up Single Parent Resource Centre, Victoria Women’s Transition House and Victoria Rainbow Kitchen Society. Last Christmas, Rise Together hosted a charity benefit show at the Dave Dunnet Community Theatre to support Rainbow Kitchen, which serves 10,000 meals monthly and operates a school meals program. They have also partnered with the Victoria Royals to collect food and books.

Now the teen philanthropists are working with Ukrainian documentary and street photographer Mikhail Palinchak to feature his photographs in an art exhibit and silent auction.

READ ALSO: Canadians can help Ukraine with money, media savvy

Twelve recent Palinchak photographs from his war-torn homeland will be printed onto canvases and available for viewing. The exhibit includes a silent auction of work donated by local artists, with Chin Yuen the first announced. The international award-winning Canadian painter donated two pieces. Other artists will be announced in the coming weeks online at victoriarisetogether.com.

The Rise Together for Ukraine art exhibit and silent auction is May 11 to 13 from noon to 5 p.m. at Fortune Gallery, 537 Fisgard St. Proceeds go to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation.

READ ALSO: Victoria man headed to Ukraine to assist at hospital

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

​

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Arts and cultureGreater Victoriaoak bayPhilanthropy