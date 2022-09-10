PHOTOS: Girl Guide Cookies heading out for sale in Greater Victoria

Cases of Girl Guide Cookies were loaded into cars by the pallet load in some cases Saturday (Sept. 10) as the fall cookie sale gets underway with the return of ever-popular chocolatey mint cookies. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Wendy Halpen helps load a car with Girl Guide Cookies Saturday (Sept. 10) as the fall cookie sale gets underway with the return of ever-popular chocolatey mint cookies. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Cases of Girl Guide Cookies were loaded into cars by the pallet load in some cases Saturday (Sept. 10) as the fall cookie sale gets underway with the return of ever-popular chocolatey mint cookies. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Wendy Halpen helps load a car with Girl Guide Cookies Saturday (Sept. 10) as the fall cookie sale gets underway with the return of ever-popular chocolatey mint cookies. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Meaghan Playle helps load a car with Girl Guide Cookies Saturday (Sept. 10) as the fall cookie sale gets underway with the return of ever-popular chocolatey mint cookies. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Girl Guide Cookie season is officially back in Greater Victoria, and those tasty chocolatey mint cookies are back as well after a two-year break.

Cases of cookies were loaded into cars and vans on Saturday morning by the pallet load from a warehouse in Langford, destined for guides across the region.

In total, 3,300 cases of 12 boxes of cookies each are being distributed in Greater Victoria, with more being distributed from other warehouses throughout the province.

The annual fall cookie sale is one of the major fundraiser events for troops across Canada, with the proceeds going toward everything from overnight adventures, to art supplies, to purchasing the badges each guide earns through their accomplishments.

West Shore