PHOTOS: Mt. Doug Secondary students brave chilly night to ring in Christmas season

More than 100 people braved the winter cold to ring in the Christmas season with musical performances by Mt. Doug Secondary students at Cadboro Bay Village on Sunday night.
Christmas carols by the school choir filled the block for all passersby to hear, loud and clear. Hits such as “It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas” and “Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer” resounded through the crowds.
Children flocked to Santa Claus when he made a special appearance, handing out candy canes for all the good girls and boys.
Can you name that tune? Grade 9 jazz band from Mt. Doug Secondary @sd61schools are here at Cadboro Bay Village for their annual carolling event. #yyj #christmasszn pic.twitter.com/mAupsEcIKf
— Aaron Guillen (@iaaronguillen) December 2, 2019
Sugar cookies, hot dogs, and popcorn were among the smells that wafted through the air, as the Mt. Doug jazz band took centre stage.
Between sets, raffle prizes were drawn and many individuals left the event with turkeys or gift baskets in hand. In addition, an ornament colouring station was set up for children and the young at heart.
All proceeds from the event, hosted by Pepper’s Grocery and the Cadboro Bay Business Association, directly benefits the Mt. Doug music program.
Though the chilly night may have made more than a few cheeks red, beautiful melodies from Mt. Doug students left most attendees with a catchy holiday tune for the car ride home.
