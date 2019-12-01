PHOTOS: Mt. Doug Secondary students brave chilly night to ring in Christmas season

More than 100 people braved the winter cold to ring in the Christmas season with musical performances by Mt. Doug Secondary students at Cadboro Bay Village on Sunday night. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) Grade 9 and 10 Mt. Doug Secondary choir moments before performing Christmas hits in Cadboro Bay Village. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) Sheri Floyd, from Pepper’s Grocery, hands out egg nog and cookies in exchange for donations to benefit Mt. Doug Secondary’s music program. Hannah Kim, Mt. Doug Secondary student, sings ‘Let It Snow’ while accompanied by the school jazz band. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) Santa Claus made an appearance at Cadboro Bay Village, handing out candy canes to all the good boys and girls. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) Dozens braved the winter cold to ring in the Christmas season with musical performances by Mt. Doug Secondary students at Cadboro Bay Village on Sunday night. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

More than 100 people braved the winter cold to ring in the Christmas season with musical performances by Mt. Doug Secondary students at Cadboro Bay Village on Sunday night.

Christmas carols by the school choir filled the block for all passersby to hear, loud and clear. Hits such as “It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas” and “Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer” resounded through the crowds.

Children flocked to Santa Claus when he made a special appearance, handing out candy canes for all the good girls and boys.

Can you name that tune? Grade 9 jazz band from Mt. Doug Secondary @sd61schools are here at Cadboro Bay Village for their annual carolling event. #yyj #christmasszn pic.twitter.com/mAupsEcIKf — Aaron Guillen (@iaaronguillen) December 2, 2019

Sugar cookies, hot dogs, and popcorn were among the smells that wafted through the air, as the Mt. Doug jazz band took centre stage.

Between sets, raffle prizes were drawn and many individuals left the event with turkeys or gift baskets in hand. In addition, an ornament colouring station was set up for children and the young at heart.

All proceeds from the event, hosted by Pepper’s Grocery and the Cadboro Bay Business Association, directly benefits the Mt. Doug music program.

Though the chilly night may have made more than a few cheeks red, beautiful melodies from Mt. Doug students left most attendees with a catchy holiday tune for the car ride home.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.