PHOTOS: Mt. Doug Secondary students brave chilly night to ring in Christmas season

More than 100 people braved the winter cold to ring in the Christmas season with musical performances by Mt. Doug Secondary students at Cadboro Bay Village on Sunday night. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Grade 9 and 10 Mt. Doug Secondary choir moments before performing Christmas hits in Cadboro Bay Village. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Sheri Floyd, from Pepper’s Grocery, hands out egg nog and cookies in exchange for donations to benefit Mt. Doug Secondary’s music program.
Hannah Kim, Mt. Doug Secondary student, sings ‘Let It Snow’ while accompanied by the school jazz band. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Santa Claus made an appearance at Cadboro Bay Village, handing out candy canes to all the good boys and girls. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Dozens braved the winter cold to ring in the Christmas season with musical performances by Mt. Doug Secondary students at Cadboro Bay Village on Sunday night. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

More than 100 people braved the winter cold to ring in the Christmas season with musical performances by Mt. Doug Secondary students at Cadboro Bay Village on Sunday night.

Christmas carols by the school choir filled the block for all passersby to hear, loud and clear. Hits such as “It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas” and “Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer” resounded through the crowds.

Children flocked to Santa Claus when he made a special appearance, handing out candy canes for all the good girls and boys.

Sugar cookies, hot dogs, and popcorn were among the smells that wafted through the air, as the Mt. Doug jazz band took centre stage.

Between sets, raffle prizes were drawn and many individuals left the event with turkeys or gift baskets in hand. In addition, an ornament colouring station was set up for children and the young at heart.

All proceeds from the event, hosted by Pepper’s Grocery and the Cadboro Bay Business Association, directly benefits the Mt. Doug music program.

Though the chilly night may have made more than a few cheeks red, beautiful melodies from Mt. Doug students left most attendees with a catchy holiday tune for the car ride home.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Santa Claus Parade draws big crowds in Sooke
Next story
PHOTOS: Lights delight at 33rd annual Butchart Gardens Magic of Christmas

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Lights delight at 33rd annual Butchart Gardens Magic of Christmas

Thousands attend official Light Up Dec. 1

PHOTOS: Mt. Doug Secondary students brave chilly night to ring in Christmas season

Santa Claus appearance, Christmas carols, and more

Santa Claus Parade draws big crowds in Sooke

Annual event marked on Sunday

Drivers flee VicPD’s first impaired driving roadblocks of December

Fleeing driver causes short chase in Vic West Sunday morning

Get into the festive spirit with a Ken Lavigne Christmas

There are two performances of the Christmas show at 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Dec. 7

VIDEO: Taxi cruises in bike lane as it drives over Vancouver bridge

The taxi appears to be driving southbound over the Cambie Street Bridge

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

Whistleblower law protects public employees, B.C. Ombudsperson says

Fired health researchers case prompts new protection for reporting

Tory deputy leader apologizes for comparing Pride, St. Patrick’s Day parades

Leader Andrew Scheer has not participated in any Pride parades

Ottawa cites salmon species extinction risk in call for input on slide response

Ottawa is prepared to spend between $10 million and $30 million on the project

B.C. forest industry facing uncertain future as mills close across province

Finance Ministry budget numbers show forest revenues are down 11 per cent so far this year

Pearson has 4 points as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Oilers

Vancouver snaps three-game losing skid

Canfor adds Christmas closure to B.C. forestry curtailments

More Vancouver Island loggers laid off in industry downturn

Canadian activist says RCMP profile about her is ‘kind of creepy and unsettling’

Clear evidence the RCMP was watching in 2015 has made activist Rachel Small more wary

Most Read