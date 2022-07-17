PHOTOS: Northwest Deuce Days deals Victoria a winning hand

Visitors check out vintage Fords on the legislature grounds during the Northwest Deuce Days show and shine on the Inner Harbour Sunday. (Don Descoteau/News Staff) Owners of a California car visiting for Northwest Deuce Days illustrate just how many times they’ve attended the event, back to when it was held on a single day. (Don Descoteau/News Staff) Thousands of visitors pack the Inner Harbour during the Northwest Deuce Days show and shine Sunday. (Don Descoteau/News Staff) The license plates of vehicles parked Sunday along Government Street – Alberta, Oregon and Washington – shows just some of the range visitors came from to take part in Northwest Deuce Days. (Don Descoteau/News Staff) A vintage Ford pickup truck catches attention with a pair of surfboards in the bed. It was one of hundreds of vehicles lining the Inner Harbour on Sunday during the Northwest Deuce Days show and shine. (Don Descoteau/News Staff) A beautifully restored 1932 Ford sits parked in front of the Fairmont Empress Hotel during Northwest Deuce Days show and shine on Sunday. (Don Descoteau/News Staff) An Alberta vintage car enthusiast at the Northwest Deuce Days show and shine pays homage to their vehicle’s sheet metal enhancements on the Inner Harbour Sunday. (Don Descoteau/News Staff) George and Karen Baur from Petaluma, Calif. stand with their restored 1932 Ford panel delivery van, on the legislature grounds Sunday during the Northwest Deuce Days show and shine. (Don Descoteau/News Staff) Entries into the Northwest Deuce Days show and shine line the legislature causeway Sunday. (Don Descoteau/News Staff) Onlookers check out a flaming entry in the Northwest Deuce Days show and shine on the Inner Harbour Sunday. (Don Descoteau/News Staff) Onlookers admire a customized twin-engine entry into the Northwest Deuce Days show and shine on the Inner Harbour Sunday. (Don Descoteau/News Staff) Members of the Roadsters Car Club in Los Angeles show off their colours during Northwest Deuce Days show and shine on the Inner Harbour Sunday. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

With thousands of attendees checking out hundreds of examples of restored early iron around the Inner Harbour, the 2022 return of Northwest Deuce Days had to be considered a success.

Even the rain that threatened to come down held off, as event founder Al Clark noted during the Sunday car show’s awards ceremony. Vehicles lined Government Street from Courtenay to Superior streets, along part of Wharf Street, along Belleville Street between Douglas and Oswego and around the legislature grounds.

George and Karen Baur drove up from Petaluma, California and theirs was among the many vintage vehicles rolling off the MV Coho on Thursday. They were making their sixth trip to the four-day event, which featured various events around the region for participants and culminated with the show and shine Sunday.

This time the Baurs drove up in their restored 1932 Ford panel delivery van – large enough to bring some luggage, Karen joked – stencilled with an old-time General Tire logo. They were among a large contingent of enthusiasts from the Golden State, including members of organized car clubs such as the Roadsters from Los Angeles, who have also been regulars at the event.

Destination Greater Victoria, which took over the marketing and registration efforts for the four-day event, promoted it as a celebration of the 90th anniversary of the deuce – a.k.a. the 1932 Fords that give the event is name.

Car ShowsTourismVictoria