PHOTOS: Oak Bay High raises over $34,000 to send 18 kids facing cancer to camp

The Oak Bay High community raised enough cash this year to send 18 kids to Camp Goodtimes.

The 2022 Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock team pedalled its way onto the rugby pitch Thursday (Oct. 5) morning as students and staff filled the field awaiting the total tally raised this year.

The Cops for Cancer fundraising team, known as C4C at Oak Bay High, hosted car washes, a garage sale and more to raise $34,919. This year’s C4C team is led by senior students Claire Mount, Trinity Dorian, Taya Covaneiro, and Max Zolbrod and teacher Koji Zolbrod.

A team of 21 riders committed to training and the two-week ride from the top of the Island to the southern tip for the 25th anniversary Tour de Rock to raise funds for the Canadian Cancer Society.

The first ride in 1998 attracted 16 police officers and raised $325,000. To date, Tour de Rock has raised more than $26 million for pediatric cancer research and support programs such as Camp Goodtimes.

It also spurred three other rides across the province – Tour de Valley, Tour de North and Tour de Coast.

