The streets of downtown Victoria are quieter than usual in the wake of physical isolation mandates from the provincial and federal governments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Arnold Lim / Black Press) B.C. March 25, 2020.

PHOTOS: Our changing landscape, images of Victoria amid COVID-19

The streets and parks across Greater Victoria are almost deserted. Many people are self-isolating and working from home in order to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Black Press Media photographer Arnold Lim hit the streets to capture these images of isolation.

Tents line Pandora Ave. near the Our Place Society in downtown Victoria. (Arnold Lim / Black Press) B.C. March 25, 2020.

Fort Street in downtown Victoria is quieter than usual in the wake of physical isolation mandates from the provincial and federal governments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Arnold Lim / Black Press) B.C. March 25, 2020.

A woman with a mask on walks across View Street in Victoria. The streets of downtown Victoria are quieter than usual in the wake of physical isolation mandates from the provincial and federal governments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Arnold Lim / Black Press) B.C. March 25, 2020.

A man with a shopping card and no shoes sits along the side of the road. The streets of downtown Victoria are quieter than usual in the wake of physical isolation mandates from the provincial and federal governments. (Arnold Lim / Black Press) B.C. March 25, 2020.

The streets of downtown Victoria are quieter than usual in the wake of physical isolation mandates from the provincial and federal governments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Arnold Lim / Black Press) B.C. March 25, 2020.

A man sits alone along Blanshard St. The streets of downtown Victoria are quieter than usual in the wake of physical isolation mandates from the provincial and federal governments The streets of downtown Victoria are quieter than usual in the wake of physical isolation mandates from the provincial and federal governments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Arnold Lim / Black Press) B.C. March 25, 2020.

The streets of downtown Victoria are quieter than usual in the wake of physical isolation mandates from the provincial and federal governments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Arnold Lim / Black Press) B.C. March 25, 2020.

A woman sits alone on the steps while using her cell phone along Pandora Ave. The streets of downtown Victoria are quieter than usual in the wake of physical isolation mandates from the provincial and federal governments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Arnold Lim / Black Press) B.C. March 25, 2020.

