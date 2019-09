Firefighters, Carl Trepels and Sean Lillis celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Saanich Fire Department on Saturday. (Jessica Williamson/News Staff) Riley Jarvinen rides shotgun in a firetruck with firefighter Rob Heppel of the Saanich Fire Department. (Jessica Williamson/News Staff) Jayden Ma tried his hand at the hose at the 100th anniversary of the Saanich Fire Department on Saturday. (Jessica Williamson/News Staff) Brooklyn, Jordyn, Riley and Caleb Jarvinen took in the celebrations at the 100th birthday part of the Saanich Fire Department, with firefighter Rob Heppel. (Jessica Williamson/News Staff) Sparky was on hand at the Saanich Fire Department’s 100th anniversary party on Saturday to meet with fans. (Jessica Williamson/News Staff)

The Saanich Fire Department hosted a birthday party celebrating their 100th anniversary on Saturday. Attendees were treated to pizza, prizes, demonstrations and of course, birthday cake. An earthquake simulator was on hand for guests to try out along with various rescue demonstrations and truck tours.