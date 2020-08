Sisters Nadine Ryan (left to right), Jill Luther and Dawn Le Feuvre dropped by the Fisgard Lighthouse in Colwood on Monday afternoon. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) Sisters Nadine Ryan (left to right), Dawn Le Feuvre and Jill Luther dropped by the Fisgard Lighthouse in Colwood on Monday afternoon. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse shot on Monday, Aug. 24. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) Sooke residents Ken, Patricia and Aiden Brown (clockwise) spent some time at the water’s edge next to the Fisgard Lighthouse in Colwood on Monday afternoon. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) Sooke residents Ken Brown, Patricia Brown and Aiden Brown (clockwise) spent their time nearby the water at Fisgard Lighthouse in Colwood on Monday afternoon. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Visitors to Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse in Colwood enjoyed the blue skies and beaming sun on Monday afternoon. The national historic site is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

City of Colwood,Fort Rodd Hill