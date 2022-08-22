PHOTOS: Thousands land at North Saanich aviation museum

About 2,000 visitors peruse the historic vehicles, planes and more on display while enjoying games and entertainment at the B.C. Aviation Museum’s 35th-anniversary open house on Aug. 20. (Courtesy B.C. Aviation Museum)About 2,000 visitors peruse the historic vehicles, planes and more on display while enjoying games and entertainment at the B.C. Aviation Museum’s 35th-anniversary open house on Aug. 20. (Courtesy B.C. Aviation Museum)
Anti-submarine warfare and surveillance past and present unite on the fields of the B.C. Aviation Museum with a De Havilland CP-121 Tracker (rear) and Sikorsky CH-148 Cyclone (front). (Courtesy B.C. Aviation Museum)Anti-submarine warfare and surveillance past and present unite on the fields of the B.C. Aviation Museum with a De Havilland CP-121 Tracker (rear) and Sikorsky CH-148 Cyclone (front). (Courtesy B.C. Aviation Museum)
A delighted crowd alongside aircraft helped the B.C. Aviation Museum celebrate its 35th-anniversary open house.

Volunteers spent two years planning the Saturday (Aug. 20) event and were rewarded with smiling faces and happy comments from thousands of visitors. Organizers say about 2,000 people perused the grounds.

A number of aircraft did fly-bys or landed for a look, with an electric de Havilland Beaver taking centre stage at the North Saanich museum.

The B.C. Aviation Museum inventory includes 30 aircraft, models, engines, uniforms, artwork, a library and a restoration hangar at 1910 Norsman Rd., adjacent to the Victoria International Airport.

The museum is open six days a week, Thursday through Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission ranges from $6 to $15.

