PHOTOS: West Shore skatepark dream inches closer to reality one bottle at a time

Jimmy Miller (left) and members of the WestShore Skatepark Coalition were at the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre’s parking lot Sunday for a bottle drive to raise funds to build a skatepark on the West Shore. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)Jimmy Miller (left) and members of the WestShore Skatepark Coalition were at the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre’s parking lot Sunday for a bottle drive to raise funds to build a skatepark on the West Shore. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Members of the WestShore Skatepark Coalition were at the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre’s parking lot Sunday for a bottle drive to raise funds to build a skatepark on the West Shore. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)Members of the WestShore Skatepark Coalition were at the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre’s parking lot Sunday for a bottle drive to raise funds to build a skatepark on the West Shore. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Members of the WestShore Skatepark Coalition were at the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre’s parking lot Sunday for a bottle drive to raise funds to build a skatepark on the West Shore. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)Members of the WestShore Skatepark Coalition were at the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre’s parking lot Sunday for a bottle drive to raise funds to build a skatepark on the West Shore. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Members of the WestShore Skatepark Coalition were at the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre’s parking lot Sunday for a bottle drive to raise funds to build a skatepark on the West Shore. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)Members of the WestShore Skatepark Coalition were at the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre’s parking lot Sunday for a bottle drive to raise funds to build a skatepark on the West Shore. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Members of the WestShore Skatepark Coalition were at the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre’s parking lot Sunday for a bottle drive to raise funds to build a skatepark on the West Shore. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)Members of the WestShore Skatepark Coalition were at the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre’s parking lot Sunday for a bottle drive to raise funds to build a skatepark on the West Shore. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Members of the WestShore Skatepark Coalition were at the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre’s parking lot Sunday for a bottle drive to raise funds to build a skatepark on the West Shore. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)Members of the WestShore Skatepark Coalition were at the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre’s parking lot Sunday for a bottle drive to raise funds to build a skatepark on the West Shore. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Jimmy Miller believes patience and persistence is the key to getting anything done, especially when it comes to building a skatepark on the West Shore.

The spokesperson of WestShore Skatepark Coalition (WSC) spent his Sunday with a handful of volunteers in the parking lot of the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre in Colwood for a bottle drive.

On Jan. 3, dozens of vehicles dropped off their bags filled to the brim with cans, glasses and beer bottles.

Miller has been pushing for the return of a skatepark since the last one the West Shore was torn down in 2015.

“Skateboarding has been a way to keep sane,” said Miller in a previous comment. “It’s an outlet. As a father, it’s something I find myself doing more and more with my kids.”

Although the WSC was able to raise over $9,000 at their bottle drive in August, it only puts a small dent in the $306,400 expected to be funded by the community alone.

ALSO READ: Coalition campaigns to build new West Shore skatepark

Miller pointed out that the WSC is still waiting to hear from Langford and Metchosin to confirm their financial support, as View Royal, Colwood and Highlands have already agreed to be part of five West Shore municipalities to fund 60 per cent of the project.

“One concern of mine would be the longer we wait, we don’t know if the final cost might rise,” said Miller.

The estimated cost jumped an additional $166,000 in late 2019, due to the cost of concrete and inflation. The WSC has applied for multiple grants, but Miller said he doesn’t want to get his hopes up yet.

“Our mantra is not ‘if’, but ‘when’,” said Miller. “It’s a real test of one’s perseverance. This is a long game and although I would love to make it shorter, we’re in it for the long haul to win it.”

The WSC launched a GoFundMe page in March 2019 that has raised about $1,800 of its $25,000 goal.

READ MORE: WestShore Skatepark Coalition faces uphill battle as costs jump $166,000

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

skateboardingWest ShoreWest Shore Parks and Recreation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cheers to charity: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Victoria bottle drive coming to Saanich mall

Just Posted

Two employees at Mayfair Shopping Centre have confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to their management team. (Submitted)
Two employees at Mayfair Shopping Centre test positive for COVID

Individuals not working at mall, currently in isolation

Power is out to nearly 2000 East Sooke residents Sunday afternoon after a tree fell on wires. (BC Hydro)
Nearly 2000 residents without power in East Sooke Sunday afternoon

Outage caused by fallen tree on power lines

Jimmy Miller (left) and members of the WestShore Skatepark Coalition were at the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre’s parking lot Sunday for a bottle drive to raise funds to build a skatepark on the West Shore. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
PHOTOS: West Shore skatepark dream inches closer to reality one bottle at a time

Coalition expected to raise over $306,000 themselves

University of Victoria marine biologist Julia Baum sampling a coral colony on Christmas Island in 2019. (Courtesy of Kristina Tietjen)
UVic biologists discover glimmer of hope for world’s coral reefs

New data suggests some recovery possible from coral bleaching

Christmas light stands that have seen better days can be recycled at numerous depots and retail locations across Greater Victoria. (Pixabay)
Christmas lights accepted at various depots, recycling programs across Greater Victoria

Cards, wrapping paper without glitter and metallic paint can go in recycling bins

A heron brings a twig back to its nest at the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve in Chilliwack on March 18, 2015. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 is Bird Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 3 to 9

Bird Day, World Braille Day and I’m Not Going to Take it Anymore Day are all coming up this week

Fire, ambulance and other emergency personnel were on hand dealing with an early-morning fire in Coombs on Jan. 3, 2021. (Peter McCully photo)
Early-morning blaze destroys Vancouver Island building, home

Nine fire departments called to battle the flames in Coombs

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) makes the save as Vegas Golden Knights’ William Karlsson (71) and Canucks’ Quinn Hughes (43) battle during NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff action on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. The NHL and the NHL Players’ Association have settled on a framework for the upcoming season, pending the approval of each side’s executive board and Canadian health officials. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Vancouver Canucks get the green light to play NHL games in B.C.

John Horgan announced the approval Sunday

FILE – A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Feds weigh cutting COVID-19 sickness benefit for Canadians who have travelled

Questions about the sick-leave benefit were first raised over the weekend

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Mounties probe New Year’s Day homicide in Prince George

Identity of victim has not been revealed

Ahousaht First Nation.
Missing First Nations elder found dead near Tofino

Harry Lucas was found deceased near Tofino on Saturday

British Columbia Premier John Horgan (centre, blue jacket) is drummed into the Lower Post Residential School by Kaska drummers in Lower Post, B.C. on Orange Shirt Day in a 2019 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Manu Keggenhoff MANDATORY CREDIT
Former residential school in Lower Post, B.C., slated for demolition: premier

After 45 years of lobbying the federal and B.C. governments, the building is slated for demolition in the spring

Trump supporters parade along the Rose Parade route on Colorado Blvd in Pasadena, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP)
‘This is unfortunate’: Inside Elections Canada after Trump’s tweet on voting machines

Trump used an educational tweet to attempt to further voter fraud claims

Cowichan Tribes has issued an evacuation order for two areas within the First Nation on Jan. 2, 2021. (screenshot)
Flooding causes evacuation order for Cowichan Tribes land; COVID-19 confirmed within First Nation

Cowichan Tribes issued an evacuation order for the Wil’seem Road and Sahilton Road areas

Most Read