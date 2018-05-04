PISE encouraging families to give activities a try

Families can get a great introduction to a host of sports and activities this weekend at PISE.

The Pacific Institute for Sport Excellence and the Greater Victoria Sports Hall of Fame will host the ninth annual Family Sport and Recreation Festival on Saturday, May 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The festival, which is an exciting free, half-day interactive sport and recreation expo for the family, will be at PISE, located on Camosun College’s Interurban campus, 4173 Interurban Rd.

“The festival is a great way of introducing families to a wide variety of options for keeping kids engaged in healthy activities without spending a dime,” said event co-ordinator Amy Corkery. “Our goal is to not only give kids the chance to try out a sample of different sports and activities, but hopefully excite them about what they might want to participate in, long term. Plus, it is incredibly fun.”

The festival will include over 30 activities for parents and kids of all ages to try, and it will also be a great way to introduce kids and parents to sport, recreation and physical activity opportunities in Greater Victoria. Some of the activities include rock climbing, tennis, obstacle courses, adapted sports and golf.

“We are excited to be supporting the Family Sport and Recreation Festival for the ninth year,” says Robert Hope, festival chair for the Greater Victoria Sports Hall of Fame. “This is a great community event and we are grateful for the support of partners such as PISE, Golf for Kids and the Victoria Foundation.”

