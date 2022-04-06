The pool facilities at Gordon Head Recreation Centre will be closed until the end of summer for construction. (Gordon Head Rec Centre/Facebook)

Pool facilities at Saanich’s Gordon Head Recreation to close for summer construction

Replacement of concrete floor in mechanical room paired with other upgrades

The pools at Saanich’s Gordon Head Recreation Centre are set to close temporarily.

From May 1 until late summer, construction will occur to replace the concrete floor of the mechanical room and the closure includes all pool services such as public swims, swimming lessons, advanced aquatics, events and rentals.

During construction, all equipment will be removed from the mechanical room and the pools will be emptied.

The rest of the facility will remain open throughout the project with reduced weekend hours in May and June and weekend closures in July and August.

ALSO READ: Saanich invites students from across region to take the One Planet challenge

Saanich Commonwealth Place has scheduled additional swim lessons this summer and aquatic rentals will be relocated there as much as possible. Some other pools in the region will accept Saanich recreation passes for swimming only during the closure.

Project completion is expected in late August with the pool reopening in early September.

Upgrades also include an infill of the windows in the Feltham Room and the installation of a door onto the pool deck to create a classroom for advanced aquatic classes. Two storage units will also be built on the pool deck for aquatic equipment.

“This is a significant project to restore the structural integrity of this area of the facility,” said Sandra Pearson, manager of the facility. “Thank you to our understanding patrons and the community for your patience during our closure as we complete these important repairs.”

For more information visit saanich.ca/recreation.

