Pool shark looks to introduce new generation to the game

Pool classes offered at Langford Legion for youths aged 10 to 17 starting in July

Youths age 10 to 17 will be able to learn how to play pool at the Langford Legion starting in July. (Pixabay photo)

Ted McMaster has been playing pool since he was 10 years old. Now, at the age of 78, he’s looking to inspire local youths to pick up a cue as well.

“I know quite a bit about the sport,” McMaster said. “I’m hoping to share my knowledge with the kids.”

Despite taking a few breaks in his lengthy pool career, McMaster still has the skills and the passion to pass the sport along to a new generation. At one point, McMaster was the top pool player in Victoria for two years in a row.

McMaster said some players he taught when they were 10 or 11 years old have now become two of the best in Victoria as well.

“My aim is to make pool popular amongst the young group,” he said.

Starting in July, McMaster with the help of another instructor named Glenn Kilduff, will be teaching pool at the Langford Legion on Mondays.

Classes begin on July 8 and run from 10 a.m. to noon every Monday. Once the school year starts up again, McMaster said they’ll look into moving the classes to weekends.

With four pool tables at the Legion, classes will be able to accommodate 12 to 14 kids to start. Drop-ins are welcome but one-time enrolment is preferred.

Anyone looking for more information can contact McMaster at 250-812-2702.

Details

What: Pool lessons for ages 10 to 17

Where: Langford Legion, 761 Station Ave.

When: Starting July 8, every Monday from 10 a.m. to noon

