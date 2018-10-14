The pumpkin “plot” had been executed by Seads, his dad Douglas Seads and 95-year-old neighbour Jim Squire, rolling pumpkins into place the day before, with a last minute touch-up the morning of. (Submitted)

Pumpkin patch proposal takes engagement to new heights

Flyover of ‘Will you marry me’ written in pumpkins

A plane ride over a Saanichton pumpkin patch Saturday (Oct.13) left a Greater Victoria woman with an experience she will never forget after looking out the little plane window to find a message written on the ground far below.

As the orange speckled field of Gobind Farm came into view, Justine Aichelberger found a personal note written in pumpkins in the field below – Justine, will you marry me?

Jesse Seads pulled out a ring and champagne that had been secretly stashed when they boarded the flight that Seads had “won” and asked his girlfriend of seven years to marry him.

Aichelberger said yes to the fitting proposal for the couple who met at a Halloween party years before.

“We really, really want Justine as a daughter-in law,” Douglas Seads said. “She is gold and a gift to our family.”

After sliding the ring on her finger, the couple flew over the Malahat and up to Courtney to celebrate at a cabin on the beach.

While some marriages may be written in the stars, for this Greater Victoria couple, it was written in the pumpkins.

“Some days we just need happy endings,” said Douglas Seads.

 

Justine Aichelberger and Jesse Seads celebrate their engagement mid-flight. (Submitted)

