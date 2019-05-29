Glenlyon Norfolk School donor families cut the ribbon on the new Zhang House, Gudewill House and restored Boathouse at the Beach Drive junior school campus on Friday. From left, Mattias Murray-Hemphill, Tybring Hemphill, Beth Murray-Hemphill, Wenke, Pei Wang, Noah Zhang, Jason Zhang, Geoffrey Gudewill, Nick Gudewill, Peter Gudewill, Blair Robertson, Warren Robertson (partially hidden) and Callum Robertson. (Cathie Ferguson Photo/GNS)

Rattenbury residence to be restored next as Glenlyon Norfolk School opens new buildings

GNS moves into the second stage of a multi-phase plan to redevelop its Oak Bay and Victoria sites

Wednesday was the first grandparents day at Glenlyon Norfolk School and for many of the previous generation it was a chance to see the newest classrooms at the junior school campus.

The independent school officially opened the first phase of its new facilities at Beach Drive on Friday with a ribbon cutting by donors, alumni and students alike.

It was exciting then, and it continues to be exciting times as GNS moves into the second stage of a multi-phase plan to redevelop both its Oak Bay campus and also the Pemberton Woods middle and senior school campus in Victoria’s Gonzales neighbourhood, said the school’s deputy head Chad Holtum.

“The comments from the teachers and students are that it feels like Christmas morning, there’s a real excitement around both the campuses,” Holtum said.

Among the upgrades of the first stage are the renovation and re-dedication of the boathouse, one of three buildings on site that were designed by English architect Francis Rattenbury. The architect was an Oak Bay reeve who came to prominence for designing the B.C. Parliament Building. Rattenbury’s coach house will also be renovated, as well as the main house, which currently houses the junior school’s reception office and classes.

The ribbon cutting was the official launch, though junior kindergarten (four years old) and kindergarten students moved in three weeks ago to the new Gudewill House and Zhang House, respectively, which look out on Oak Bay Marina next to the Boathouse. The Boathouse is also being used temporarily as a classroom while the old Science Block is being deconstructed. It will be replaced with a 32,000 square-foot main hall that will take two years to build.

READ MORE: Glenlyon Norfolk reveals Denford Hall building

All work on the century old Rattenbury buildings is to heritage standards, Holtum said.

The costs of the new buildings and renovations will be released in October, when GNS launches its official fundraising campaign though Holtum did say this first phase was fully funded by donors.

“Beach Drive is the only junior school like it in the country,” Holtum said. “When you have that, you take time to get it right.”

It’s meant engaging with alumni, students, parents, teachers, constituents and stakeholders involved, he said.

Local architect Christopher Rowe, of Lowe Hammond Rowe Architects, designed the new buildings.

“We want to to make sure what we’re creating is the right thing for this epic and historic site. The quality of construction and teaching learning spaces considers the environmental impact and are state of the art.”

The kindergarten facility has been named the Zhang House in honour of Sam and Pei Zhang, GNS parents with two students currently in the junior school. The Boathouse is renamed the Robertson Boathouse, in honour of the Robertson alumni family. The junior kindergarten facility is named the Janey Gudewill Early Learning Centre, or Gudewill House, in honour of Janey and Eddie Gudewill, whose four sons attended Glenlyon Preparatory School (before it merged with Norfolk House School in 1985).

And underneath the Gudewill House is a new marine adventure equipment facility named The Haven, a gift from the Hemphill alumni Family.

The Boathouse will eventually host marine outdoor adventure programs for all GNS students, K to 12.

The original house, which houses the main reception and classroom space, will be renovated in about 28 months.

GNS has also started a master planning and neighbourhood engagement process as it plans to replace the middle and senior school buildings at Pemberton Woods.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The newly restored Robertson Boathouse, which was originally designed and built by Francis Rattenbury, will serve as a marine outdoor adventure programs for all Glenlyon Norfolk Students, kindergarten to Grade 12. (Cathie Ferguson Photo/GNS)

Previous story
Trash gang keep the Tea Party clean
Next story
PHOTOS: Mighty Metchosin garage sale has its mightiest year

Just Posted

University of Victoria scraps student housing plan, opts for hotel instead

UVic originally planned 59 units for grad students at a proposed Broad Street development

VicPD, Esquimalt Fire Department team up to rescue ducklings

A couple ducklings were saved after they’d fallen into a storm drain

Rattenbury residence to be restored next as Glenlyon Norfolk School opens new buildings

GNS moves into the second stage of a multi-phase plan to redevelop its Oak Bay and Victoria sites

Catch Toronto Raptors playoff action on the big screen in Victoria

Cineplex hosts free viewing parties during NBA finals

New West Shore mental health and substance abuse clinic is first-of-its-kind

Residents will no longer have to make the trip down to Victoria

VIDEO: Alex Trebek says his response to cancer treatment is ‘kind of mind-boggling’

The 78-year-old TV personality tells People magazine he’s responding very well to chemotherapy

POLL: Has the work underway on the Bay Street bridge affected you?

The Point Ellice Bridge, commonly called the Bay Street bridge will be… Continue reading

Mowi suspends fish farm construction off Quadra Island amid protests

‘Protest flotilla’ circled Cyrus Rocks aquaculture site

Hotline to help human trafficking victims, take witness tips launches Canada-wide

The new hotline can be reached 24 hours a day, all year, at 1-833-900-1010

Indigenous bidders for Trans Mountain pipeline await Ottawa decision

Multiple offers line up for controlling stake in pipeline

No contact order sought for accused Penticton quadruple killer and wife

John Brittain, a former engineer with the City of Penticton, appeared in Penticton provincial court

Cancer patient given month to live without treatment, but must wait weeks to see B.C. doctor

‘I’m not ready to give up,’ Carol Young says, as she faces weeks-long wait to see an oncologist

Sooke dream home is one of the Hometown Heroes prizes

Lottery offers lavish prizes while helping hospitals

Ferry hits whale near Seattle

Passengers on the M/V Wenatchee say they saw an injured whale bleeding after the impact

Most Read