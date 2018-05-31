Refurbished antique pedal cars raise cash for Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island

One original Murray Pedal car remains up for sale

Four shiny sports cars parked on the lawn of an Oak Bay home draw surprisingly little attention. Granted the quartet of brightly-coloured antiques in Adrian D’Silva’s front yard are pint-sized toys.

Earlier this year he bought four original Murray Pedal cars that had been in storage since the ’50s and set about refurbishing them.

“I had to clean every single thing by hand, there are so many bearings and moving parts,” D’Silva said.

“I really like these pedal cars they’re so cool. … I wanted to donate them and we were going to put them in the golf tournament at Uplands because the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island is the No. 1 recipient this year.”

After looking online, he and Charlene Smith, donor relations and engagement officer for the Foundation, decided more money could be raised if the cars sold privately.

“So far we have spent about $650.00 buying and refurbishing the cars, which is our donation. I just want people to realize if they buy one, every penny of the sale price is donated,” D’Silva said.

His two creations, the Oak Bay Batmobile and a Creamsicle car, are sold raising $1,550 with 100 per cent of that going to the Foundation. A third car is spoken for and the red on still up for grabs.

“An enticement for purchasers is that they send the money directly to the Foundation, I give them the car, and they get a tax receipt for the donation,” D’Silva said.

Aside from his own hard work and elbow grease, each car has a little story of community. All four came from Bruce and Karen Singbeil at Willow Park grocery in Oak Bay who donated one of the original bodies, and supplied the rest.

Scott Tucker at Blast it! Do-it-yourself Sandblasting supplied labour and materials for cleaning up the cars. Mike Pearson from Graphic F/X painted the red Woody Wagon (still up for sale) and Phil Senkler from Lordco offered advice and a discount on paint.

Clarke Engineering performed last-minute welding repairs to the Creamsicle car. Graham and Karla Temke did the Surf Wagon paint job, built all of the seats, and helped with final tune‑ups.

“Everyone involved wants to help. Everyone’s excited,” D’Silva said. “When they hear it’s for the Foundation they’re more than happy to help.”

To learn more about hte Woody Wagon, email dsilvata@shaw.ca.

Learn more about the foundation at islandkidsfirst.com.

 

cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.com
