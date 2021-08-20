Regional library launches fourth story walk at Sooke Regional Museum

Walking through The Golden Glow by Benjamin Flouw is fun for all ages, says librarian

Vancouver Regional Library children’s librarian Nathalie Jones with a panel of the museum’s latest story walk installment, The Golden Glow. The story follows a botanist fox on his journey for an undescribed flower. (Kiernan Green - Sooke News Mirror)

Vancouver Island Regional Library brought its latest story walk installment to the Sooke Region Museum on Tuesday.

The newest story walk is the fourth two-week installment on the grounds of the Sooke Museum, courtesy of the regional library, which has contributed to story walks at locations across Sooke since last September.

This week’s walking exhibit features The Golden Glow by Benjamin Flouw.

The Golden Glow is a stylish picture book about a quest for a rare and mysterious plant.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Island Regional Library’s Summer Reading Club set to launch

“I’ve had so much positive feedback about the story walk, even from adults in the community saying how lovely it is to see.” Nathalie Jones, the Sooke library’s children librarian, said.

The activity has proved to be one of the safer outings throughout the pandemic.

“It’s a physically distanced activity by nature, and it also promotes physical activity, getting people’s bodies moving,” Jones said. “During the pandemic, seeing the community helps people also feel less isolated.”

Story walks at the museum have so far included Phyllis’ Orange Shirt, a story by Phyllis Webstad chronicling the beginning of Orange Shirt Day in remembrance of the children found at Kamloop’s residential school, as well as And Tango Makes Three, a story from Peter Parnell and Justin Richardson about a male penguin couple at New York’s Central Park Zoo in honour of June’s Pride Month.

“I think it’s a great fit for the museum,” said Wendy Johnson, the museum’s manager of public programs.

“It allows the public to be on the grounds of the museum and see what it has to offer. It’s a way of bringing the community together through readers and writers and bring them on to the historic site of the museum.”

READ ALSO: CURATOR’S CORNER: Weird and wonderful artifacts at the Sooke Region Museum

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BooksMuseumSooke