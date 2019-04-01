(Saanich Police handout) (Saanich Police handout) (Saanich Police handout) (Saanich Police handout)

Retired Saanich cop raises $16,000 in one inspired afternoon for Cops for Cancer

Recently retired from the department, the officer now faces his own aggressive cancer treatment

Recently retired Const. Paul Cain lost his hair and his ‘stache in front of an inspired group of friends and colleagues at the Saanich Police Department.

Cain lost the hair on his terms on March 22, before embarking on aggressive treatment after being diagnosed with cancer.

RELATED: Saanich Police a rock for Cops for Cancer

Saanich Police has been heavily involved in Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock since its inception in 1998 and this year is no different, with two more of their members trying out for the team. Support for them and their journey to help raise money for children with cancer only gathered strength with Cain’s recent diagnosis, and response to that diagnosis.

In the spirit of not letting cancer win, Cain asked for it to be shaved at the Saanich Police Department in front of those he spent his career with. He set a goal of raising $1,000 for Tour de Rock, money that would go to kids fighting the same battle as himself.

RELATED: Saanich officers unite for Tour de Rock

Cain trounced his fundraising goal, netting $16,000 by the end of the day.

For more information on Cops for Cancer, how you can donate and get involved, check out their website at tourderock.ca.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Victoria’s Fairfield neighbourhood installs bench full of emergency supplies
Next story
Cycling Without Age hits the road with inaugural Peninsula ride

Just Posted

Harbour Authority celebrates April Fool’s Day with ‘clothing optional beach’ proposal

Proposed amenities include SPF 60+ for ‘newly revealed skin’

UPDATED: West Shore RCMP confirms Joshua Bennett found dead at Glen Lake

A family member also confirmed the RCMP has located his great nephew’s remains

Island kettlebell community decends on Oak Bay for in-house event

World class athletes and beginners come together for fun in the sun

Forecast calls for 19 C for Monday

Plus your weekly forecast

Retired Saanich cop raises $16,000 in one inspired afternoon for Cops for Cancer

Recently retired from the department, the officer now faces his own aggressive cancer treatment

No AI in humour: R2-D2 walks into a bar, doesn’t get the joke

Alexa and Siri might be clever but there are a few things they’re missing

POLL: Do you still have a landline telephone?

With smart phones becoming an indispensable part of modern-day life, more and… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of March 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Conservative promises to filibuster budget to force more SNC-Lavalin testimony

House has heard testimony from Wilson-Raybould, Michael Wernick and Trudeau’s former principal secretary Gerald Butts

Vancouver Island woman wins $675,000 lottery prize

Sandy Newell wins $675,000 on a Set for Life Scratch & Win ticket

Port Alberni RCMP cars collide while answering same call

No civilians injured in incident

B.C. Pride group ‘discriminated’ against by Catholic church, president says

Church denied society’s request to host Pride event

Police Cat Services: The RCMP’s purrfect way to fight crime

A police cat can work for almost 15 minutes a day before getting bored.

12% of Canadians want to be in an open relationship: UBC

A study by UBC found a sizeable number of Canadian adults would like to be in an open relationship

Most Read