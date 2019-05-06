Rolling Barrel of local leaders kicks off mental health ride in Victoria

The Canadian Mental Health Association – Victoria launches its Ride Don’t Hide 2019 on Tuesday.

The event features local mayors and community leaders riding a multi-person cycling vehicle called the Rolling Barrel leaving from Government and Yates at approximately just before noon. The Rolling Barrel riders will cycle to Government Street and Pandora Avenue, then Centennial Square.

Arriving in Centennial Square, the delegation will then kick off the 7th annual Ride Don’t Hide 2019 cycling event with an official launch from local community leaders.

Last year’s Ride Don’t Hide had 450 riders and raised more than $122, 000 for local mental health programs.

Ride Don’t Hide is a nationwide fundraising bike ride that brings mental health out into the open. Ride Don’t Hide takes place June 23 in more than 25 communities across Canada. Ride Don’t Hide is the largest mental health bike ride in Canada with almost 10,000 riders and hundreds more family members, friends and volunteers across Canada taking part, raising more than $2 million each year for the Canadian Mental Health Association.

Visit ridedonthide.com to register, donate, or learn more about the local event.



