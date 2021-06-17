Rolling show and shine ready to cruise Sidney through Saanich

Brooke Morneau, a previous participant in car parades, will watch one she has organized for this weekend from her Sidney workplace. (Courtesy Brooke Morneau)

The excitement over an impending car parade to celebrate Father’s Day is starting to bubble at a Sidney care home.

The anticipation may be in part, a reflection of her excitement about the project she started in February, admitted organizer Brooke Morneau.

Morneau, a member of a Vancouver Island car club, has participated in a number of parades throughout the coronavirus pandemic. On Saturday though (June 19), the recreation assistant will be alongside residents at her workplace, watching while a parade of hot cars cruises past.

A car parade will wind its way down the Saanich Peninsula on Saturday in an early celebration of Father’s Day. (Google Maps)

Hoping to bring some light to what has been a tough couple years for seniors in care homes, she originally hoped to host a parking lot show and shine. Morneau shifted to a drive-by as provincial safety protocols surrounding COVID-19 continue. She initially had 30 volunteer drivers, but word quickly filtered out among car clubs across the Island and Lower Mainland.

READ ALSO: Car parade for Saanich tot’s second pandemic birthday a roaring success (photos)

“I’m thinking it’s going to be over 100 cars if the weather is nice,” she said. “What started off really small is something bigger than I ever thought it would be.”

Word also got out among managers of Saanich Peninsula and other seniors residences – who sought to get on the route.

Participating drivers will meet up and leave Parkland secondary around 2 p.m. Saturday and cruise past Sidney All Care Residence, then snake through the community to cruise past Resthaven Lodge, Amica Beechwood Village, SHOAL Centre for Independent living, Norgarden, The Peninsula and Sidney Care Home.

Drivers will then make their way south to parade past Berwick Royal Oak and Berwick House before finally cruising past The Kensington Victoria.

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Car ShowsSeniors