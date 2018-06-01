Rose Garden spruce up thanks to Days of Giving initiative

The Rose Garden at the Kiwanis Pavilion is looking spectacular thanks to a local Telus team giving back to their community during the annual TELUS Days of Giving. (Submitted)

The Rose Garden at the Kiwanis Pavilion is looking spectacular thanks to a local Telus team giving back to their community during the annual TELUS Days of Giving.

The team members were cheerful and hard-working, weeding, dead-heading roses, spreading soil, blowing debris, and removing dead leaves from the court yard, said Janet Morningstar, vice president of the Kiwanis Pavilion Foundation.

“The Telus Victoria Residential Sales Team were so successful in enhancing the Rose Garden. The garden means so much to our residents who are dealing with frailty and dementia, and for their families who also use the garden,” said Morningstar.

The work done at Kiwanis Pavilion on Friday May 25 was part of the TELUS Days of Giving which last year saw TELUS employees volunteering one million hours within their communities across Canada.

“The team had an absolute blast,” said Seán Donnelly, Telus marketing manager.

 

