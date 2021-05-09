Rotary Club of Victoria-Harbourside president Angus Macpherson visited the Wear2Start Society boutique in Victoria to present a cheque to the society’s vice-president Alessandra Ringstad (left) and president Angela Mangiacasale. (Courtesy of Wear2Start)

Rotary Club of Victoria-Harbourside president Angus Macpherson visited the Wear2Start Society boutique in Victoria to present a cheque to the society’s vice-president Alessandra Ringstad (left) and president Angela Mangiacasale. (Courtesy of Wear2Start)

Rotary club donates over $11,000 to Greater Victoria non-profit for women

Wear2Start Society provides clothing for women in need

A non-profit serving Greater Victoria women in need received a major boost from the Rotary Club of Victoria-Harbourside.

Wear2Start helps women overcome barriers to success by providing them with fresh clothes, accessories and haircuts. This week’s $11,600 donation from the rotary club will ensure the non-profit can keep its part-time volunteer coordinator.

Because of the pandemic, Wear2Start was forced to close its doors for a year, and when it reopened many of its previous volunteers were too vulnerable, or were living with someone too vulnerable, to return.

“A volunteer co-ordinator is helping us to recruit and train new volunteers to serve clients and establish a new system to allow us to again accept clothing donations,” president Angela Mangiacasale said.

Wear2Start’s clients include women who are unemployed, healing from trauma and violence, are new to the region or the country, are battling mental illness or addictions, are single parents, or are facing poverty and homelessness. In each case, the client is welcomed into Wear2Start’s downtown boutique to pick out a few mix-and-match outfits, complete with shoes, accessories and a small bag of personal care essentials. They’re also offered a free haircut and clothing alterations if needed.

READ ALSO: Our Place campaign puts Greater Victoria’s youth in the picture

The goal is to empower all women to reach their goals.

During the pandemic, women – especially those who are people of colour, lower income or new to the country – have been hit hardest. Mental health has deteriorated, jobs have been lost and rates of domestic violence have increased.

So now, more than ever, Wear2Start said it is grateful for for the rotary club’s donation. Club president Angus Macpherson said members have been working hard during the pandemic to live up to the organization’s motto – “service above self.”

READ ALSO: Pandemic leaves Greater Victoria women more vulnerable to domestic violence

READ ALSO: Women, immigrants bearing the brunt of economic toll from pandemic: Report

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

DonationVictoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Custom owl homes coming to Esquimalt parks this month

Just Posted

Rotary Club of Victoria-Harbourside president Angus Macpherson visited the Wear2Start Society boutique in Victoria to present a cheque to the society’s vice-president Alessandra Ringstad (left) and president Angela Mangiacasale. (Courtesy of Wear2Start)
Rotary club donates over $11,000 to Greater Victoria non-profit for women

Wear2Start Society provides clothing for women in need

Adrienne Rogers (LPN) and Tracy McConnell (RN) on the Victoria Hospice Unit. (Photo courtesy of Victoria Hospice)
Victoria Hospice bereavement counsellors dealing with a tsunami of grief

Last year, Victoria Hospice provided end-of-life care to more than 1,000 people

Paddles sit stacked and ready at a rowing regatta on Elk Lake in 2018. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria junior girls rowing team nabs first in national Row to Tokyo challenge

Young Victoria City Rowing Club members row more than 2,250 km

Habitat Acquisition Trust has received provincial funding to help restore Garry oak ecosystems on southern Vancouver Island. (Photo by Jeremy da Silva)
Funding boosts restoration efforts for Vancouver Island’s Garry oak ecosystems

Habitat Acquisition Trust will take on several Garry oak ecosystem restoration projects

Clayton Anderson's painting The Midden and a collection of other close-cropped nature scenes will be on display at the Madrona Gallery from May 8-22.
Artists bring dynamic nature scenes, bright colours to Greater Victoria galleries this month

At The Galleries: check out what’s on display in May

(The Canadian Press)
Trudeau won’t say whether Canada supports patent waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

‘Canada is at the table to help find a solution’

The body of Brenda Ware, 35, was found along Highway 93 in Kootenay National Park on Thursday, May 6, 2021. (RCMP handout)
RCMP ask for tips after woman’s body found in Kootenay National Park

Brenda Ware was found along Highway 93 in the park, 54 kilometres north of the town of Radium

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Woman shot by RCMP officers responding to call near Ucluelet; police watchdog investigating

Police called out for disturbance, medical assistance

People pass the red hearts on the COVID-19 Memorial Wall mourning those who have died, opposite the Houses of Parliament on the Embankment in London, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. On May 3, the British government announced that only one person had died of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kirsty Wigglesworth
For a view of a COVID-19 future, Canadians should look across the pond

Britain, like Canada, is one of the only countries in the world to delay second doses for several months

Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) celebrates his 100th point this season with Leon Draisaitl (29) against the Vancouver Canucks during second period NHL action in Edmonton on Saturday, May 8, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Edmonton superstar McDavid hits 100-point mark as Oilers edge Canucks 4-3

NHL scoring leader needs just 53 games to reach century mark

Nuns of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity, carry some of her relics during a vigil of prayer in preparation for the canonization of Mother Teresa in the St. John in Latheran Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, Sept. 2, 2016. In which city did she do much of her charitable work? (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
QUIZ: How much do you know about these motherhood issues?

In honour of Mother’s Day, take this 10-question quiz

A temporary facade was built in Fort Langley for the Sonic 2 movie that shot in April. Star Jim Carrey reportedly wrapped up the production by giving away a new SUV to a member of the production crew (Langley Advance Times file)
‘Sonic 2’ star Jim Carrey surprises B.C. film crew member with vehicle giveaway

A big gesture at the close of filming

A map showing where the most number of cases were recorded from April 23 to 29. This map, revealing a breakdown of infections by neighborhood, was pulled from a data package leaked to the Vancouver Sun last week (and independently verified).
36 Abbotsford schools flagged for COVID-19 exposures in the last 2 weeks, shattering record

Clearbrook Elementary recorded an ‘exposure’ on all 11 school days

Island Health has confirmed COVID-19 exposures at Ecole des Deux Mondes in Campbell River on May 4 and 5, and at Mill Bay Nature School in Mill Bay on April 28, 29, 30 and May 3. (Metro Creative photo)
Two new COVID-19 school exposures confirmed by Island Health

Health authority contacting anyone exposed at Ecole des Deux Mondes, Mill Bay Nature School

Most Read