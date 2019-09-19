Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, Red Arrows, set to fly past Victoria and Vancouver to end their 2019 tour. (Photo provided by Red Arrows)

Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team to soar to soar over Victoria’s Inner Harbour

Red Arrows fly past Sept. 26 over the parliament and Inner Harbour

The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, will soar over B.C. on part of their biggest-ever tour to North America.

On Sept. 26, the team will do a special back-to-back flypast over the Victoria and Vancouver harbours.

Around 4:40 p.m., the Red Arrows will pass over the British Columbia Parliament Buildings and the Inner Harbour. They end this section of the tour with a flypast along the Vancouver Harbour waterfront at approximately 5 p.m.

Vancouver landmarks will illuminate red, white, and blue in celebration.

“It has been incredible to have the Red Arrows with us in Canada, from launching their North American tour in Halifax to fantastic displays in both Ottawa and Toronto. I am now delighted to welcome them back to Canada for their flypasts over Victoria and Vancouver,” said British High Commissioner to Canada Susan le Jeuned’Allegeershecque. “Given our rich history and shared futures, I am delighted that British Columbia should serve as the final Canadian stop on what has been an extraordinary tour.”

In total, the team will visit more than 20 cities, including four in Canada, over 11 weeks. The Red Arrows will make a special visit to Canuck Place Children’s Hospice. The team will also meet with local students to promote careers in aviation, science, and technology.

Most Read