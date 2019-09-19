Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, Red Arrows, set to fly past Victoria and Vancouver to end their 2019 tour. (Photo provided by Red Arrows)
Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team to soar to soar over Victoria’s Inner Harbour
Red Arrows fly past Sept. 26 over the parliament and Inner Harbour
The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, will soar over B.C. on part of their biggest-ever tour to North America.
On Sept. 26, the team will do a special back-to-back flypast over the Victoria and Vancouver harbours.
Around 4:40 p.m., the Red Arrows will pass over the British Columbia Parliament Buildings and the Inner Harbour. They end this section of the tour with a flypast along the Vancouver Harbour waterfront at approximately 5 p.m.
In total, the team will visit more than 20 cities, including four in Canada, over 11 weeks. The Red Arrows will make a special visit to Canuck Place Children’s Hospice. The team will also meet with local students to promote careers in aviation, science, and technology.
