Royal Bay students hope to break records for West Shore’s largest food drive

Royal Bay Secondary’s leadership class, comprised of Grade 9 through 12 students, will be among the dozens of students collecting non-perishables for 10,000 Tonight, the West Shore’s largest food drive on Dec. 11. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

The smell of competition during the biggest food drive on the West Shore is a thing of the past for Royal Bay students.

“We’re not as worried about who can get the most items, but instead looking to donate as many items from the school district as a whole,” said Brian Hobson, Royal Bay P.E. and leadership teacher.

An annual food drive, 10,000 Tonight, is held in partnership with Belmont and Edward Milne secondary schools, takes place on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Each school aims to surpass its goal of 10,000 food items to donate directly to the Goldstream Food Bank, a number Royal Bay students shot past in 2018.

Last year, they hit 16,000 items, according to Hobson.

“The energy is really high regardless of what role students are taking on that night,” Hobson said. “It’s pretty amazing to see the number of people that come out and support this cause.”

On Wednesday, around 130 volunteers will make their way through Colwood picking up non-perishable food donations, such as pasta sauces, crackers, canned soups and much more. Donations will be accepted as long as they aren’t dented or expired.

A group of leadership students will take on various roles throughout the night, including map routing, driving logistics, advertising, and organizing donations at the school.

The hope is to hit and surpass 30,000 items collected as a whole.

If they don’t make it to your house, the students encourage residents to drop off their non-perishable donations at the school on Dec. 11 or directly to the Goldstream Food Bank.

The drive takes place on Dec. 11 from 5 to 10 p.m throughout the West Shore.

