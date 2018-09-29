Royal Bay students get hands-on farm experience

Royal Bay students in the culinary arts program descended upon a sunny Lohbrunner Farm in Langford to make a farm-to-table soup.

The group, made up of Grade 9 to 12 students, experienced harvesting root crops and seeing where a lot of the food comes from that is served from their school’s cafeteria.

The students prepared a vegetable ramen broth at school and harvested the vegetables on the property and combined the ingredients on a pot over a fire pit.

Lohbrunner is considered Community Supported Agricultural (CSA) and they have provided over 200 people with farm experience in Langford. The farm will host four school groups and held a farm camp over the summer.

The farm received a grant to fence three acres of the land, one acre is for Vitality Farm, another is used by Sweet Acres and the third will be for another co-op farmer. Both Vitality Farm and Sweet Acres farms sell produce at both Metchosin and Goldstream markets and they set up a market on the property during the summer.

Diana Brubaker, the operator of the property, said they hope to keep the farm in production “for future generations to experience what the land has to offer and would like to encourage a broader membership to support the needs of the local folks.”

