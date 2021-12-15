Tickets are now available for the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue 50/50 draw.(News Bulletin file photo)

Tickets are now available for the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue 50/50 draw.(News Bulletin file photo)

Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue 50/50 raffle tickets now available

Winning ticket could be worth as much as $100,000

Tickets are now available for the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue’s ‘Save Lives on the Water 50/50 Raffle.’

The online raffle is in support of volunteer training and will benefit every station across the organization.

Tickets are $10 each, three for $20, 10 for $50, or 25 for $100. There are 35,000 tickets available for sale, including 5,000 of the $10 tickets, 7,500 of the $20 bundles, 10,000 of the $50 bundles and 12,500 of the $100 bundles.

Based on a complete sell-out, the winning ticket will be worth $100,000.

Tickets are available at rcmsar.rafflenexus.com/order, until 11:59 p.m. Jan. 2, 2022. The draw will take place on Monday, Jan. 3.

ALSO: Comox Valley Marine Rescue preaches safety on the water

