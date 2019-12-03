Russell Books is hosting a ‘book warming’ with three Victoria authors on Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Russell Books invites public to book warming in new location

Book store inviting local authors to evening celebration

After a cross-the-street move to its new, larger home, Russell Books is warming its new location with local authors at a ‘store celebration event.’

READ ALSO: Victoria book store begins challenge of moving 500,000 books

The public is invited to an evening of readings, discussions and hot apple cider with Victoria authors Jack Knox (Hard Knox, Opportunity Knox, On the Rocks), Briony Penn (A Year on the Wild Side, The Real Thing, Stories from the Magic Canoe of Wa’xaid, Following the Good River) and Anny Scoones (Home and Away, True Home, Hometown, Last Dance in Shediac, Island Home).

The event will include light refreshments and a door prize. The authors will be available to personalize copies of their books.

READ ALSO: Russell Books marks opening of new location by setting Guinness World Record

The book store officially opened at its new location (747 Fort St.) on Nov. 14, inviting local book enthusiasts to check out the new 12,000-square-foot digs and witness the setting of a new world record for the number of stacked Guinness World Records books.

Russell Books’ book warming event starts at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3.


Most Read