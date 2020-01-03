The Lambrick Park Secondary School music students are hosting a bottle drive to fund uniforms, instruments and the band trip to Cuba in the spring. (Pxfuel)

Saanich high school band, choir students aim to raise $2,020 with bottle drive

Money from the Jan. 4 event to fund music trip, purchase uniforms

Save your empties and help out the Lambrick Park Secondary School music program.

The Saanich high school’s band and choir programs are hosting a bottle drive on Jan. 4 at the Gordon Head Middle School Campus on Kenmore Road.

The music students will be collecting bottles on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The band’s goal is to raise $2,020 for uniforms, instruments and a band trip to Cuba which has been planned for the spring.

Those who want to help out but can’t make it to the middle school on Saturday can drop off empty cans and bottles at any Greater Victoria Bottle Depot and ask to donate the refund to the Lambrick Park Band Program.

