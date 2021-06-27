Saanich marking Pride Week June 28 to July 4

Progress Pride Flag will be raised on June 28 at Saanich municipal hall

Saanich has proclaimed June 28 to July 4 to be Pride Week in the district. (Black Press Media file photo)

Mayor Fred Haynes will raise the Progress Pride Flag at Saanich municipal hall on Monday, officially naming June 28 through July 4 Pride Week in the district.

Members of the Victoria Pride Society and the Inter-Cultural Association of Greater Victoria will join Haynes in this recognition of how society has advanced in terms of inclusion, while bringing awareness to how far society has yet to go.

The two community groups provide resources to LGBTQ2+ people who are looking for ways to feel included in the community, all while building connections in safe spaces.

Haynes said in a release that Saanich is aiming to create an inclusive community that addresses all forms of discrimination. “June is a month to reflect and recognize that over 70 countries around the world still uphold homophobic and transphobic laws,” he said.

In Greater Victoria, 2021 marks another virtual pride week parade and festival and there are ways to get involved online. To learn more about the upcoming events, visit: victoriapridesociety.org/pride-2021

