Viola Van de Ruyt, President of the Saanich Peninsula Community Foundation at a recent fundraiser. (Courtesy of SPCF)

Saanich Peninsula Community Foundation to host Giving Tuesday event

Foundation has granted $193,000 to about 100 projects on the peninsula over the past 20 years

After 20 years of quietly working to support charitable groups in the community, the Saanich Peninsula Community Foundation is hosting a Giving Tuesday breakfast to share more about the work they do.

Thanks to an endowment fund administered by the Victoria Foundation, the Saanich Peninsula Community Foundation awards yearly grants to charities on the peninsula.

While they aren’t large sums of money, they help fund a wide range of community endeavours and support smaller organizations that still make a large impact in the community.

The Community Foundation has granted $193,000 to about 100 projects on the peninsula over the past 20 years. Recipients from 2019 include Orcca Dental, Friends of John Dean Park Society, Sidney Co-Op Preschool, Artsea Community Arts Council and the Boys & Girls Club.

Now, the Foundation is inviting community members to join them in a Giving Tuesday breakfast event to learn about their work and how to get involved.

Giving Tuesday is a global movement for giving and volunteering that takes place each year after Black Friday. It marks the opening day of the giving season and is a time when charities, companies and individuals join together and rally for favourite causes.

The Giving Tuesday event will take place on Dec. 3 from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Surly Mermaid in Sidney. It will include a breakfast by the sea while the Foundation updates community members about what they’ve been up to over the past year.

Lynda and Murray Farmer – the 2019 recipients of the Order of British Columbia – will also be guest speakers at the event. The Farmers have enhanced the Saanich Peninsula as a place to study, live, work and visit with their involvement as volunteers, philanthropists and leaders.

Tickets for the event are $25 each can be purchased online here.

