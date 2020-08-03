Saanich Peninsula Hospital Auxiliary hosts pop-up fundraiser in Sidney

The Saanich Peninsula Hospital Auxiliary hosts a pop up fundraising event in the Landmark building in Sidney from Aug 1 to 8. The shop will feature crafts, hidden treasures, clothing, books, art and more. (Wolfgang Depner/News Staff)

The people of the Peninsula are in for a pop-up surprise.

The Saanich Peninsula Hospital Auxiliary will be hosting a pop-up shop in the Landmark building in Sidney, at 9805 Second St. The temporary store will serve as a fundraiser for the hospital, as many of the traditional means of fundraising have been halted due to COVID-19.

The auxiliary was forced to close its gift shop within the hospital, as well as cancel a variety of events such as the annual raffle, spring garage sale, Easter bake sale and even the Christmas bazaar usually held in November.

The pop-up store will be open from Aug. 1 to 8, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. People are asked to wear masks and be mindful of physical distancing when visiting the shop.

“Our ladies have already been there getting things set up. The whole thing evolved very quickly,” said Donna Salter, publicity convener for the auxiliary. “It has taken off like crazy because we have all these dedicated seniors who have been pent up and can’t wait to participate.”

Salter described the pop-up shop as a miniature version of the Christmas Bazaar, featuring everything from crafts, collectibles, artwork and books to baby wear, women’s clothing, jewelry and more.

“We will have a beautiful gift basket being raffled too,” said Salter, noting that over 100 hard working ladies have been crafting away, creating gifts to be sold. “It is so exciting we can hardly contain ourselves.”

For more information about the auxiliary’s efforts towards the Saanich Peninsula Hospital visit sphaux.com.

