Saanich police officer helping boost safety and inclusion for marginalized communities

Saanich police Const. Eric Misener is dedicated to creating a more inclusionary community in Saanich through the Safe Place program. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Saanich police Const. Eric Misener received a Division Commander’s Commendation for exceptional initiative and dedication in bringing the Safe Place program to the district.

Launched in early July, the program was implemented by Misener and the Saanich Police Department to improve safety and inclusion for members of marginalized communities – LGBTQ2s+, BIPOC, people experiencing homelessness, and other communities often targeted in hate-motivated crimes.

Misener said he is dedicated to interacting with the community in positive ways and building societal trust.

“Working in Saanich has been really great, because we are community-driven and we want to be supportive by ensuring that programs like Safe Place are supported from the top down,” he said.

Helping the community is the reason he became a police officer, said Misener, who sees a strong need to acknowledge the pain, trauma and issues happening in policing and society overall.

“If I can make a difference in just one person’s life, then I’m happy.”

To learn more or to become involved in the program, visit spdsafeplace.ca.

Saanich Police Department