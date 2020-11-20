Saanich recognizes winners of 2020 Environmental Awards for advocacy of natural areas

During an Oct. 26 council meeting, Saanich announced the recipients of 2020 Environmental Awards. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich has recognized seven individuals, businesses and organizations for their efforts to preserve natural areas and restore ecosystems with the 2020 Environmental Awards.

Nominations for the awards were accepted through April 15, and the winners of the municipality’s 2020 Environmental Awards were announced on Oct. 26. Since 2000, the district had recognized more than 150 individuals and organizations that are doing their part to protect the environment.

Lorry James Derry received the Individual Environmental Achievement award for her environmental restoration work in the Prospect Lake area and service as an active member of the Friends of Tod Creek Watershed and the Prospect Lake Heritage Society.

READ ALSO: New climate action guidebook helps Saanich residents set goals, reduce impact on environment

The Power to Be Adventure Therapy Society was awarded the Volunteer Organization prize for its work to create inclusive outdoor play opportunities over the last 20 years and restoration of the 78-acre property that was once home to the Prospect Lake Golf Course. Since 2016, Power to Be has stewarded the site and enabled restoration through invasive species removal and habitat enhancement.

The 2020 Business award went to the Red Barn Market “for leadership in local food security and sustainable business practices.” The company began as a farm market in rural Saanich and has since expanded into a local grocery store chain that supports local growers and producers, operates an extensive recycling program and works to reduce its carbon footprint.

READ ALSO: Environmental fears give rise to ecological grief

Arbutus Global Middle School took home the Youth award in recognition of students’ restoration efforts in Haro and Hollydene parks over the last four years to remove invasive species and plant native ones.

The Biodiversity Conservation award was given to Hans Roemer for his research work and leadership in protecting rare ecosystems in the region. Roemer focuses on protecting and documenting rare ecosystems – including Saanich’s Garry oak ecosystems.

The Compost Education Centre (CEC) received the award for Sustainability in recognition of the organization’s 28 years of compost education and leadership. The CEC provides programs and demonstrations that help the region’s residents with composting, waste reduction, growing food and conserving resources.

READ ALSO: Nominations for the Saanich Environmental Awards open until April 15

Dave Lock was posthumously awarded the Long Term Achievement prize for his stewardship of Mount Tolmie Park for more than 25 years. He volunteered thousands of hours to remove invasive species and share his expertise with others. According to Saanich, “local schools and volunteers have pledged to carry on [Lock’s] stewardship legacy.”

The Mount Douglas Pulling Together Team – led by Judy Spearing for some 15 years – received an honourable mention for their work to restore Mount Douglas Park.

Nominations for the 2021 awards open in March. For information about the categories and eligibility criteria, visit saanich.ca.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

AwardsDistrict of SaanichEnvironment