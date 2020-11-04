Saanich Remembrance Day ceremony goes virtual

No audience at ceremony but livestream will allow community to watch

Saanich’s Remembrance Day ceremony will look a little different this year with no in-person audience. (Black Press Media file photo)

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Saanich’s Remembrance Day ceremony will not be open to the public.

However, the event will be streamed for all to enjoy.

“Recognizing the great sacrifice by those remarkable families of the day in Saanich and across Canada, it’s so important for us to pause in remembrance for the Canadians who have served and died for our country,” said Mayor Fred Haynes, in a statement.

“Although residents can’t attend our ceremony in person this year, I encourage you to join us online in remembrance of those who gave their lives for our future. Residents may also consider spending time walking along Memorial Avenue on Shelbourne to view the interpretive signage and sign toppers from the Street of Unfinished Dreams project.”

In order to comply with provincial health orders, there will be a limited number of wreaths presented this year. Otherwise, the ceremony will look similar to years past with one main exception – no audience.

Groups who would like to lay a wreath will have a designated time following the ceremony and are asked to contact Saanich’s community event specialist Rob Phillips. Phillips can be reached by calling 250-475-5558 or by emailing rob.phillips@saanich.ca.

A livestream of the event will be available on Saanich’s Facebook page at facebook.com/saanich.BC, starting at 10:55 a.m. on Nov. 11.

Courage RememberedRemembrance Day