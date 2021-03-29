Dr. Janet McElhaney received the Jonas Salk Lifetime Achievement Award in February for her work on immunization. (Courtesy of Dr. Janet McElhaney)

Dr. Janet McElhaney received the Jonas Salk Lifetime Achievement Award in February for her work on immunization. (Courtesy of Dr. Janet McElhaney)

Saanich researcher receives prestigious lifetime award for work on immunization

Dr. Janet McElhaney studies the relationship between vaccines, age and the immune system

A new Saanich resident has been instrumental in ensuring the safe vaccination of Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Janet McElhaney, who recently moved to the Island, dedicated the last 30 years of her life to studying influenza – the flu – and the role vaccinations play in preventing disability in older adults. She has dedicated much of her time to researching how vaccines could better meet the needs of older people’s immune systems and to educating those people on the importance of being vaccinated.

Her skill set became particularly sought after last year as COVID-19 vaccines became developed and governments asked themselves how to best educate people on them. In October, McElhaney was invited to join several federal task groups to help instill confidence in the vaccines among the general public.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

It is for all this work that in February McElhaney was awarded the Jonas Salk Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognizes one Canadian scientist or researcher each year who has made an outstanding contribution to prevent, alleviate or eliminate a physical disability.

McElhaney coined the term “vaccine-preventable disability,” which recognizes that when older adults contract influenza it can leave them unable to perform basic daily tasks like feeding or bathing themselves. She is adamant that all older people, regardless of how healthy they feel, should be receiving the flu shot every year.

She is even more adamant that everyone should be receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s been all about managing mis- and disinformation,” McElhaney said, noting the unfounded doubts that have been spread around the AstraZeneca vaccine.

READ ALSO: Officials face battle of confidence over Canada’s use of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

Convincing older people who have seen the heavy impact COVID-19 has had hasn’t been too hard, she said, but the next hurdle is convincing the younger population. The task group’s approach there will be to show younger people that a vaccine is their ticket to freedom.

McElhaney said she’s proud of what she’s accomplished, but that perhaps her greatest strength is her ability to create a great team.

“I’ve been really good at surrounding myself with great people,” she said.

Do you have a story tip? Email: jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanichvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Getting youth at risk on skateboards is a passion project for Victoria man
Next story
Mount Washington shares thanks with skiers and staff

Just Posted

Island Health is warning parents that more COVID-19 exposures are expected in schools in the coming weeks. (Black Press Media file photo)
More Greater Victoria school exposures expected in coming weeks, warns Island Health

More cases at social events means more children exposed

Close to 4,000 BC Hydro customers are without power in Colwood Monday morning. The cause remains under investigation. (BC Hydro/Screenshot)
Thousands without power in Colwood

Cause remains under investigation

A 4.1-kilometre stretch of West Saanich Road was closed from Sunday evening to Monday morning after a tree fell across it. (Google Maps/Screenshot)
UPDATED: West Saanich Road reopens following fallen tree, overnight closure

West Saanich Road closed Sunday evening to Monday morning due to fallen tree

Mural painting of Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry on Government Street in downtown Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)
Island Health issues warning following significant jump in COVID-19 cases among 20-39-year-olds

Health authority calls for adherence to public safety orders, avoiding indoor gatherings

Members and vehicles of CFB Esquimalt Fire Rescue responded Sunday afternoon to housing near CFB Esquimalt. A residence suffered what officials describe as “minor damage.” (Submitted)
UPDATED: Sunday afternoon fire displaces family living in Work Point near CFB Esquimalt

Cause of fire remains under investigation, but damage said to be minor

A woman was killed and another six people injured during a series of stabbings at the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver on Saturday, March 27, 2020. (Shane MacKichan)
Man facing murder charge in connection to fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a woman

People wear face masks as they wait for the start of a performance of MOB at the Centaur Theatre in Montreal, Sunday, March 28, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Certain health and safety measures have been eased in the province of Quebec allowing theatres, churches and gyms to have up to 250 people on their premises. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canadians answer what they think post-COVID-19 life will look like in new survey

More than 60 per cent also felt pessimistic about how the pandemic will affect the economy and travel

Canadian Forces Snowbird pilot Joel Wilson walks past the crash site of one of his team's plane in Kamloops, B.C., Sunday, May 17, 2020. One person has died and another is badly injured after a Canadian Forces Snowbird plane crashed in a residential area of Kamloops, B.C., while on a cross-country tour meant to impart hope during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Bird strike, power failure led to fatal Snowbirds crash near Kamloops, B.C.

Crash killed one and injured the pilot

A makeshift memorial has formed in front of the Port Alberni Friendship Center where a 20-year-old man was found with fatal injuries, early in the morning of Saturday, March 27, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Police confirm death of 20-year-old man in Port Alberni was homicide

Victim, suspect likely known to each other, say RCMP

People lay flowers at a makeshift memorial outside of the Lynn Valley Library in Lynn Valley in North Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 28, 2021. A 28-year-old man was charged Sunday with second-degree murder in a stabbing rampage that left a young woman dead and injured six others in and around a library in North Vancouver, B.C., a day earlier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
PHOTOS: Memorial grows as people pay respects to victims of North Vancouver library stabbing

One woman was killed and another six people were injured

(File)
One man arrested after 5 people stabbed at Kelowna bush party

Two male youths and three adult men were taken to hospital with stab wounds

Windy seas on the Strait of Georgia. (News Bulletin file photo)
Windy weather in the forecast for most of Vancouver Island

Environment Canada issues series of special weather statements

An RCMP officer speaks with a woman while sitting on the curb outside the Lynn Valley Library, in North Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, March 27, 2021. Police say multiple victims were stabbed inside and outside the library today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Trudeau, Horgan offer condolences after fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Six people were taken to hospital, one woman was killed

British Columbia’s provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. Questions facing British Columbia’s mining sector shed light on what’s to come as the province works to match its laws with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
B.C. mining laws raise questions as province looks to implement UN declaration

UNDRIP requires governments to get consent before taking actions that affect Indigenous Peoples

Most Read