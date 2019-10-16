Saanich safety upgrades, bike lane extension on Finnerty Road near completion

After almost seven months, construction on Finnerty Road in Saanich is nearing completion.

The District of Saanich began work to improve safety on Finnerty Road at the end of February. The project – estimated to cost $1 million – was highlighted by council as a priority in Saanich’s Active Transportation Plan.

Newest protected bike lane in the region? Finnerty Rd in @saanich (Stencils laid in this week). @GVCC pic.twitter.com/67akmVpQtP — Ray Straatsma (@RStraatsma) October 11, 2019

Crews added 300 metres of bike lane between the roundabout on McKenzie Avenue and Edgelow Street, 200 metres of multi-use pathway which spans from Edgelow Street to Arbutus Road and 350 metres of sidewalk to Finnerty Road.

Finnerty Road now safely accommodates pedestrians, cyclists and drivers, explained a District spokesperson. The new protected bike lane provides space for cycle traffic in both directions and the crosswalk at the intersection of Finnerty Road and Edgelow Street has been relocated to the side with less vehicle traffic. A decision was also made to raise the entire intersection in an effort to slow traffic in the area and make drivers more attentive, noted the District spokesperson.

Despite protest from residents, six Garry oaks were removed when work began to make space for the road-widening. The project also includes remediation work to the 510 metre water main along Finnerty Road as well as the installation of LED streetlights.

The District says crews have moved on to the finishing touches – landscaping and pavement markings – which are expected to be complete by the end of October.

