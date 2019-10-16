Saanich safety upgrades, bike lane extension on Finnerty Road near completion

Raised instersection and sidewalks part of safety improvements near UVic

After almost seven months, construction on Finnerty Road in Saanich is nearing completion.

The District of Saanich began work to improve safety on Finnerty Road at the end of February. The project – estimated to cost $1 million – was highlighted by council as a priority in Saanich’s Active Transportation Plan.

Crews added 300 metres of bike lane between the roundabout on McKenzie Avenue and Edgelow Street, 200 metres of multi-use pathway which spans from Edgelow Street to Arbutus Road and 350 metres of sidewalk to Finnerty Road.

Finnerty Road now safely accommodates pedestrians, cyclists and drivers, explained a District spokesperson. The new protected bike lane provides space for cycle traffic in both directions and the crosswalk at the intersection of Finnerty Road and Edgelow Street has been relocated to the side with less vehicle traffic. A decision was also made to raise the entire intersection in an effort to slow traffic in the area and make drivers more attentive, noted the District spokesperson.

READ ALSO: Garry oaks come down on Finnerty Road

Despite protest from residents, six Garry oaks were removed when work began to make space for the road-widening. The project also includes remediation work to the 510 metre water main along Finnerty Road as well as the installation of LED streetlights.

The District says crews have moved on to the finishing touches – landscaping and pavement markings – which are expected to be complete by the end of October.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Previous story
B.C. woman finds mysterious coin among Grandma’s collection

Just Posted

Cruise ships leading culprits in rising greenhouse gas emissions at Ogden Point: report

The GVHA released its Emissions Inventory Report just days after City asks for restrictions

Saanich man charged in cross-border drug smuggling operation pleads guilty

William Milton Barnes was charged following a six-month joint investigation

Sentencing date set for Oak Bay father convicted of killing his two daughters

Andrew Berry was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder last month

Saanich safety upgrades, bike lane extension on Finnerty Road near completion

Raised instersection and sidewalks part of safety improvements near UVic

Victoria city staff start from square one on Crystal Pool project

Victoria staff need direction on revised plans for the Crystal Pool and Wellness Project

WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories of the day

A round-up of the day’s top stories

POLL: Do you think the day of the federal election should be a statutory holiday?

Increasing voter turnout has long been a goal of officials across the… Continue reading

ICBC willing to loosen grip on driver claim data, David Eby says

Private insurers say claims record monopoly keeps them out

B.C. principal suspended for failing to help student who reported inappropriate touching

Principal didn’t remove student from the teacher’s class nor call the parents within a reasonable time

Port Moody mayor goes back on unpaid leave during sex assault investigation

Rob Vagramov said he intends to return as mayor in three or four weeks

UBC issues statement after instructor tells students to vote for Liberal Party

University says partisan messaging was not intentional

Fatal overdoses down by 33% in B.C., but carfentanil deaths continue to spike

Carfentanil, an illicit drug more powerful than fentanyl, causing more deaths than ever

Cowichan Valley brothers win big in lottery for second time

Playing same numbers net big wins over a three year period

B.C. woman finds mysterious coin among Grandma’s collection

Grandmother died when she was very young and her past is not well known to her mother

Most Read