World Fisheries Trust executive director Yogi Carolsfeld holds up a large salmon to the crowd while five-year-old Isla Hay watched from her dad’s shoulders. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Saanich schoolkids observe salmon dissections in Cuthbert Holmes Park

Researchers, volunteers teach about salmon lifecycles and anatomy

Students from Tillicum Elementary attended the Colquitz River fish fence on Thursday morning for a dissection demonstration.

It’s salmon spawning season and the fish have begun their trek up the Colquitz River. Children from neighbouring schools come by the fish fence – managed by Salmon in the City – frequently to watch volunteers work and to learn about the slippery creatures.

Salmon in the City volunteer Dorothy Chambers had lined up a presentation by staff from the World Fisheries Trust for the students.

READ ALSO: Researchers, volunteers teach about salmon lifecycles and anatomy

First, researcher Heather Wright and executive director Yogi Carolsfeld showed the children some stuffed animal replicas of salmon complete with zippered bellies and removable fabric guts. The children were able to handle the pretend guts to get a sense of what fish organs look like.

Chambers had picked up frozen chum from the hatchery in Goldstream for the occasion as there were no fish in the Colquitz River for the past few days due to a lack of rain. She plopped them into the trap and then removed them with a large net to show the kids how volunteers get the fish out of the water to collect data. She explained to them that right now, the males have big red noses which volunteers refer to as their “dating clothes” because it means they’re ready to mate.

After she’d pulled all the frozen salmon from the river, it was time for a real dissection. Carolsfeld took over and cut open the fish. The students screamed and plugged their noses. He showed the students each organ as he pulled it out and they leaned closer to get a good look – the teachers kept their distance.

READ ALSO: Bright red salmon appear at Saanich’s Colquitz River fish fence

One of the fish had a few eggs left inside and he explained that they sit in the fish’s body cavity until she lays them. Carolsfeld also noted that at hatcheries, the eggs have a 98 per cent survival rate while there’s only a 10 per cent survival rate if they’re laid in the river. He emphasized that there are pros and cons to both.

The World Fisheries Trust works with several schools – including Tillicum Elementary – on marine education programs. For example, a 70-gallon seaquaria full of different species of invertebrates and fish was set up in the lobby at Tillicum Elementary. One of the classes monitors the tank and reports the data to the World Fisheries Trust.

The researchers do lots of demonstrations and talks during the spawning season, Wright explained.

Students of all ages stop by the fish fence to observe and learn weekly and Chambers is just as enthusiastic every time.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

 

World Fisheries Trust executive director Yogi Carolsfeld holds up a big bag of salmon eggs to the crowd of students while explaining fish facts. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

School kids crowd around the edge of the Colquitz River in Cuthbert Holmes Park to watch dissections and touch the salmon. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Previous story
Sooke workshop shows you how to discover animal signs in the forest

Just Posted

Victoria police find fentanyl, cocaine, meth and cash during downtown arrest

VicPD arrest three people arrested Oct. 30 in a downtown parking lot

Fire alarm accidentally pulled at Royal Jubilee Hospital

The code red was quickly called off

VicPD unable to locate suspect following James Bay ‘stalker alert’

Flyers posted around neighbourhood warn of man being followed and a verbal confrontation

UPDATED: Police raid 23-year-old cannabis compassion club in Victoria

Supporters gather outside the Cannabis Buyers Club on Johnson Street

Time is ticking for Victoria school relocation

Beausoleil school hopes a one year extension is enough time to find a new home

B.C. to restrict nicotine content, bring in 20% tax on vaping products

Province will also restrict candy and fruit flavoured vaping products to adult-only stores

POLL: Do you support CUPE workers in their dispute with School District 63?

SD63 schools to remain closed as strike continues Tuesday

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 12

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Province working with RCMP to address the force’s B.C. budget cuts

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth issues statement following report of RCMP cost-cutting

Louis C.K. accuser ‘infuriated’ by Canadian comedy booker’s defence

Accuser says she did not consent to C.K. undressing and masturbating in front of her

Port Moody mayor says stayed sex assault charge related to ‘awkward date’

Rob Vagramov said charge was related to a string of dates in 2015

UBC conference faces criticism over speaker from Chinese tech company blacklisted in U.S.

The company that has been blacklisted by the U.S. over links to the repression of China’s Muslim minority

‘City that protects rapists’: Sexual assault survivor slams Kelowna mayor for defending RCMP

Heather Friesen spent the morning handing out flyers around city hall calling out the mayor

Use of force deemed justifiable in arrest of suspect after snowy chase near Nanaimo

Independent Investigation Office of B.C. reports on incident from late last winter

Most Read