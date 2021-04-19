Saanich is calling for public input on the three design options for the youth bike skills park planned for the lot next to the George Tripp BC Hydro Substation off Lochside Drive. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich seeks input on designs for new bike park

Three concept plans to choose from feature pump tracks, jumps, trails

The concept plans are in for Saanich’s new youth bike skills park envisioned for the George Tripp Hydro Substation lot – between Borden Street and Lochside Drive – and residents are invited to weigh in.

On April 19, the district unveiled three design options for a bike skills area at the Tripp Station Youth Park. Proposed features include pump tracks, jumps, picnic areas and trails for varying skill levels.

Power Inverter, Tripp Station Youth Park design option A, includes a pump track, a skills and drop track, a large jump area and a picnic space. (Concept Plans via the District of Saanich)

READ ALSO: Saanich selects company to build youth bike skills track at Tripp Station Park

“There’s a strong demand for outdoor youth recreation facilities in Saanich and I’m thrilled that youth in our community will soon have a new space to hone their bike skills,” said Coun. Judy Brownoff, chair of the parks, trails and recreation advisory committee.

Turbine, Tripp Station Youth Park design option B, includes two pump tracks, a large jump area and a picnic space. (Concept Plans via the District of Saanich)

READ ALSO: Saanich residents call for more public consultation on youth bike park

Display boards will also be set up along the Lochside Trail near the park for residents to peruse and find more information about other plans for the site – including a bike-share program and art mural wall.

Saanich set the wheels in motion to make the bike park – idealized in the 2016 Youth Development Strategy – a reality in June 2019 when the district signed a lease agreement with BC Hydro to rent the lot next to the substation for $1, to be renewed every five years.

High Voltage, Tripp Station Youth Park design option C, includes a pump track, a sizeable jump area and a picnic space. (Concept Plans via the District of Saanich)

READ ALSO: Saanich councillor says new bike skills park promises to improve recreational opportunities

Council allotted $166,700 for the project in the 2019 budget. The following year, council added an extra $100,000 to the project budget, at which time area residents raised a number of concerns about the youth park – from traffic to noise.

The project was delayed by one year due to the pandemic and back in January, council awarded the tender for construction of the bike park to Bike Track Ltd. for $242,000.

Construction is set to begin in June once the survey results have been reviewed. If all goes to plan, the park will open this summer with proposed hours of 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The public can provide input through surveymonkey.com/r/TrippYouthPark open until May 10.

