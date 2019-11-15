Eliza Wilkerson has spent a third of her young life in the hospital receiving life-saving treatment for an auto-immune disease. (Victoria Hospital Foundation photo)

Save-On-Food customers can help save lives with small, at till donations

New campaign aims to raise $25,000 to purchase patient monitor for VGH’s pediatric intensive care unit

Eliza Wilkerson is a brown-haired seven-year-old girl with a big smile and a passion for life, but there was a time when her parents weren’t sure she would make it.

When she was just 11 months old, Eliza got a cold that spiralled into something far worse. Her parents thought she had the measles at first after a red rash took over her little body.

READ ALSO: When hospital becomes home: Victoria seven-year-old has spent a third of her life in hospital

Stacey Wilkerson has been an advocate for the lifesaving care her daughter received after Eliza spent almost a third of her young life in the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) of Victoria General Hospital.

Eliza has an auto-immune disease that causes her immune system to go into overdrive and attack her own body’s systems such as her lungs, bowels, bone marrow and kidneys.

A new campaign has launched at eight Save-On-Foods stores in Greater Victoria, to help fundraise for a critically needed patient monitor for the PICU.

The monitors provide caregivers — and parents — with vital information that aids in making life-saving decisions.

READ ALSO: Help Cedar Hill Middle School students make a difference in Guatemala this Christmas

“We learn to read those pretty well for people with no medical training,” Wilkerson said in an interview with Black Press Media back in July. “We could watch second by second how hard [Eliza] was fighting.”

Until Dec. 4, customers at the Blanshard Street, Fort Street, Pandora Avenue, Sidney, Tillicum, University Heights, Vic West and West Shore Save-On-Foods locations can make an at-the-till donation to help save the lives of children such as Eliza.

The goal of the three-week campaign is to raise $25,000. To learn more about the Save-On-Foods campaign, or to make a donation, visit victoriahf.ca.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Victoria owl tangled in net for two days faces long road to recovery

Just Posted

BREAKING: Crews responding to car crash on Douglas Street in Saanich

Crash took place in northbound lanes on Douglas Street

Victoria owl tangled in net for two days faces long road to recovery

Barred owl rescued by Victoria Animal Control, taken to Wild ARC

West Shore RCMP arrest woman, seize drugs, cash and replica firearms in Langford

Bike unit seizes 178 grams of methamphetamine and about 48 grams of mixed opioids

VIDEO: Saanich police search for man suspected of stealing poppy donation boxes

Boxes were taken from Uptown Mall, pharmacy on Shelbourne Street

Save-On-Food customers can help save lives with small, at till donations

New campaign aims to raise $25,000 to purchase patient monitor for VGH’s pediatric intensive care unit

VIDEO: Disney Plus adds disclaimer about racist stereotypes

Disney’s disclaimer is a good way to begin discussion about the larger issue of racism

POLL: Do you support CUPE workers in their dispute with School District 63?

SD63 schools to remain closed as strike continues Tuesday

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 12

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

First Nations ‘optimistic’ about road upgrades after Horgan visits site of fatal bus crash

Premier travelled Bamfield Main road, where bus flipped last September and two students were killed

Princeton couple pays for dream vacation with 840,000 grocery store points

It’s easy if you know what you are doing, they say

Bobby Orr defends Don Cherry, rips Sportsnet for decision to fire commentator

‘I know Grapes better than anybody,’ Orr says

B.C. man facing 18 charges after hidden camera found in Kelowna winery washroom

The camera was found at Summerhill Winery on Aug. 23

No new rules needed to ensure timely youth justice, Supreme Court says

Charter of Rights and Freedoms says someone charged with an offence has the right to be tried within a reasonable time

Seguin lifts surging Stars to 4-2 win over Canucks

Dallas is 6-0-1 in last seven outings

Most Read