Scholarship launched to honour three men who died in Sooke River

The deaths of Eric Blackmore, Cory Mills, and A.J. Jensen has rocked Sooke in a way that can only happen in a tight-knit community.
The three young men died Jan. 31 after the truck they were travelling in was swept into the Sooke River.
Hundreds of volunteers joined in on a search after the men’s disappearance, and once news of their death emerged, the community banded together to raise money, provide meals for the families, and attend a celebration of life.
Now the Sooke School District has announced its support for the fund-raising efforts by establishing a scholarship in the men’s names.
The fund is temporarily called the A.J., Cory & Eric Scholarship although it will be renamed with input from the men’s families.
The scholarship will go to a deserving student graduating from Edward Milne Community School – the men’s alma mater.
Online donations to the scholarship fund can be made through School Cash Online by going to SD62. schoolcashonline.com.
Edward Milne Community School has a donation form for people who would like to donate more than $50. The school district will issue charitable tax receipts.
tim.collins@sookenewsmirror.com
