Police are on the lookout for drivers exceeding the 30km/hour speed limit in school zones with students back to school today. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

School zone speed limits in effect today

Back-to-school speed enforcement campaigns now in effect

Local police are now watching, educating and when needed, enforcing speed limits around schools.

Victoria Police working alongside local volunteers have already pulled over more than 40 drivers from 8 – 9:30 a.m. this morning with one driver hitting speeds of 68 km/hour along Quadra St. near Quadra Elementary School.

“People really need to be accountable when they are behind the wheel and they need to know that 30k in a school zone is what they should be driving,” Victoria Police spokesperson Matt Rutherford said. “And 50, 60, 70, 80 whatever it may be, is really not acceptable and we will either educate or enforce the rules to ensure everyone is safe on the roads.”

From now through June, Rutherford said local police across Greater Victoria are monitoring school zones ensuring the safety of young students – and tickets for violations will not come cheap.

RELATED: Back to school: VicPD and ICBC warn drivers to slow down

Penalties for drivers travelling up to 20 km/hour over the limit will be $196, rising to $253 for drivers going 21-40 km/hour over the limit. Excessive speeders going 41km/hour or more over the 30 km limit can have their vehicles can be impounded for seven days with further financial penalties on top of that.

“First day of school all the kids are returning to school excited children,” Rutherford said. “And we want to make sure they are getting to school safely.”

