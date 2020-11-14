McKenzie Meginbir, youth engagement liaison with the Threshold Housing Society, holds one of the special boxes of Silk Road teas being sold as a fundraiser for the non-profit youth housing agency. (Courtesy Threshold Housing Society)

Seasonal fundraiser suits Victoria youth housing non-profit to a tea

Winter Carnival cancelled, but Threshold Housing brewing up a tasty option for donors

With an estimated 150 or more youth living on the street in Greater Victoria, and dozens more aging out of foster care, couch surfing or living in unsafe homes, the Threshold Housing Society continues to keep busy.

The cancellation of the society’s fourth annual Winter Carnival and tree lighting in Bastion Square this year, due to COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, makes it tougher to raise awareness about youth homelessness and raise funds for efforts to house local youth and young adults.

“It’s really difficult; we rely so significantly on our community support to continue doing the work that we do,” said Jasmine Campbell, Threshold’s development coordinator. “We’re still continuing the campaign of shining a light on youth homelessness, it’s just mainly online.”

RELATED STORY: A hidden homeless scenario: The search for safe housing for youth

That online push comes from a partnership with Victoria’s Silk Road Tea, which created a special gift box for the society entitled the 12 Days of Tea. Labelled with the Threshold logo under the slogan “Shine a Light on Youth this Christmas,” the box contains 12 different tea blends and sells for $20.

“The number one thing we’d love this holiday season is for more people to become advocates of youth homelessness,” Campbell says, an action that will help reduce the number of unhoused youth and those living in unstable or unsafe housing.

To order visit thresholdhousing.ca/product/tea. The orders can be delivered (within Greater Victoria) or picked up at the Threshold office, 1524 Fort St., Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. For more information on Threshold programs, visit thresholdhousing.ca or call 250-383-8830.

 

Homelessness

