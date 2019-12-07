Sidney Concert Band conductor Bruce Ham (left) and their command officer Danyelle Kora (right) flank members of the 676 Kittyhawk Air Cadet Band program. (Yvonne Kupsch/Submitted)

Sidney Concert Band strikes up seasonal note with fundraiser for young musicians

Money raised from the Dec. 9 show benefits 676 Kittyhawk Air Cadet Band program

An evening of seasonal music, vocals and a sing-along awaits audience as the Sidney Concert Band (SCB) holds its annual seasonal benefit concert Monday, Dec. 9.

The band will play in the main hall of the SHOAL Centre, starting at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 pm with admission being a suggested donation of $10. Proceeds benefit the 676 Kittyhawk Air Cadet Band program. SCB raises funds each year to support young band musicians on the Saanich Peninsula by donating proceeds from its annual Christmas concert. Last year’s concert raised $1,500 for the middle school band programs in School District 63.

This year’s show will see the SCB get a hand from members of the 676 Kittyhawk Air Cadets Band to perform three holiday favourites: Frosty the Snowman, Jingle Bells and Rudolf the Red-nosed Reindeer. Their officer Danyelle Kora will guest conduct during this part of the show, while also playing in the flute section for the rest of it.

“Music and the cadet program have long been integral to my personal and professional life” said Kora, who has been playing piano since she was four. She also played flute in the cadet program growing up, before pursuing a career as a music teacher after graduating from Lakehead University with a music degree.

“I’m also trained as a standards pilot and flight instructor — but that’s another story,” she said. Bruce Ham, who conducts the SCB, says his band members are enjoying their rehearsal time the cadets.

“Sharing our collective musical knowledge with young musicians is so rewarding,” said Ham. “The air cadets who are performing with us this year have the opportunity to play alongside seasoned musicians, who are also wonderful mentors.”

This year’s concert also features an assortment of Christmas favourites including The Most Wonderful Time of the Year and Scenes from The Nutcracker.

SCB vocalist Nicola Hestnes will sing White Christmas and Jim Kingham will warm hearts with his rendition of Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.

A Christmas pop sing-along will round out the program and will include Santa Claus is Coming to Town and Silver Bells.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

