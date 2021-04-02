Sidney’s free bike riding program back in the saddle

Cycling Without Aging Society resumes free rides to the less able

Brenda Houston, one of the founders of Cycling Without Aging Society (left) takes Rose Marie Gibbons out for a Thursday afternoon spin. The society resumes offering free rides for the less able starting April. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

A society offering the thrill of a bike ride to the less able of all ages is back in the saddle.

Steve Duck, president of the Cycling Without Age Society, said the organization is once again offering free trishaw bike rides starting April. A trishaw resembles a bench on wheels, where two people can sit. A pilot riding a modified bike attached to the back of the seat then takes them around town.

All rides with volunteer pilots last about an hour, weather permitting, and residents can ride alone or with some one in their safety bubble, said Duck.

“Our goal is the wind in your hair and a smile on your face,” he said.

The group, a registered charity, provides sanitized helmets and encourages riders to bring their own blankets to keep warm.

The society launched its service in the spring of 2019 following its creation. Bookings are available seven days a week through www.cyclingwithoutagesociety.com with donations welcome.

